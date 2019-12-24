Best Dividend Stocks
PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund

Stock

STPZ

Price as of:

$52.45 +0.01 +0.02%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund (STPZ)

STPZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.74%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.44

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get STPZ DARS™ Rating

STPZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$52.45

Quote Time

Today's Volume

228

Open Price

$52.45

Day's Range

$52.45 - $52.45

Previous Close

$52.44

52 week low / high

$50.75 - $52.71

Percent off 52 week high

-0.49%

STPZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

STPZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

STPZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast STPZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.12

2019-11-01

$0.08

2019-10-01

$0.16

2019-09-03

$0.03

2019-08-01

$0.12

2019-07-01

$0.2

2018-12-28

$0.08

2018-12-03

$0.16

2018-11-01

$0.065

2018-09-04

$0.08

2018-08-01

$0.17

2018-07-02

$0.19

2018-06-01

$0.12

2018-05-01

$0.2

2018-04-02

$0.15

2017-12-28

$0.01003

2017-12-01

$0.24

2017-11-01

$0.05

2017-09-01

$0.01

2017-08-01

$0.026

2017-07-03

$0.14

2017-06-01

$0.03

2017-05-01

$0.13

2017-04-03

$0.15

2016-12-01

$0.04

2016-09-01

$0.14

2016-08-01

$0.16

2015-08-31

$0.15

2015-07-31

$0.1

2014-08-29

$0.06

2014-07-31

$0.125

2014-06-30

$0.14

2014-05-30

$0.12

2013-11-29

$0.01

2013-08-30

$0.03

2013-07-31

$0.01

2012-12-12

$0.028535

2012-12-12

$0.002474

2012-11-30

$0.06

2012-10-31

$0.0091

2012-06-29

$0.17

2012-05-31

$0.26

2012-04-30

$0.01

2011-12-07

$0.02213

2011-12-07

$0.04756

2011-11-30

$0.05181

2011-10-31

$0.06575

2011-07-29

$0.19602

2011-06-30

$0.30627

2011-05-31

$0.45228

2011-04-29

$0.21392

2011-03-31

$0.20919

2011-02-28

$0.07146

2011-01-31

$0.0139

2010-12-29

$0.05696

2010-12-08

$0.0139

2010-11-30

$0.03233

2010-10-29

$0.02022

2010-07-30

$0.03848

2010-06-30

$0.11063

2010-05-28

$0.16834

2010-04-30

$0.01767

2010-03-31

$0.07877

2010-01-29

$0.0473

2009-12-29

$0.05741

2009-12-16

$0.003013063

2009-11-30

$0.06104

2009-10-30

$0.10971

2009-08-31

$0.12571

STPZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for STPZ

Stock not rated.

STPZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

61.79%

18.52%

3years

STPZ

STPZ

STPZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

STPZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

STPZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1200

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2015-08-28

2015-08-31

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2015-07-30

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2014-08-28

2014-08-29

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2014-07-30

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2014-06-27

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2014-05-29

2014-05-30

2014-06-03

2014-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2013-11-27

2013-11-29

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2013-08-29

2013-08-30

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2013-07-30

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0025

2012-12-11

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2012-12-11

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2012-11-29

2012-11-30

2012-12-04

2012-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0091

2012-10-30

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2012-06-28

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2600

2012-05-30

2012-05-31

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2012-04-27

2012-04-30

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0476

2011-12-06

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2011-12-13

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0221

2011-12-06

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2011-12-13

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0518

2011-11-29

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2011-10-28

2011-10-31

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1960

Unknown

2011-07-29

2011-08-02

2011-08-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3063

Unknown

2011-06-30

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4523

Unknown

2011-05-31

2011-06-02

2011-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2139

Unknown

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2092

Unknown

2011-03-31

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

Unknown

2011-02-28

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0139

Unknown

2011-01-31

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0139

Unknown

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2010-12-14

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0323

Unknown

2010-11-30

2010-12-02

2010-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0202

Unknown

2010-10-29

2010-11-02

2010-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0385

Unknown

2010-07-30

2010-08-03

2010-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1106

Unknown

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1683

Unknown

2010-05-28

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0177

Unknown

2010-04-30

2010-05-04

2010-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0788

Unknown

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

2010-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0473

Unknown

2010-01-29

2010-02-02

2010-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

Unknown

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0030

Unknown

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

Unknown

2009-11-30

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1097

Unknown

2009-10-30

2009-11-03

2009-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1257

Unknown

2009-08-31

2009-09-02

2009-09-04

Initial

Regular

Monthly

STPZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X