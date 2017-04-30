STAG Industrial, Inc.
STAG Industrial, Inc.
Compare STAG to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
STAG Payout Estimates
STAG Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.70%
|
2.88%
|
10.85%
|
0%
|
0%
|
6
News & Research
News
News
Trending: Occidental Petroleum Faces Shareholder Backlash Over Anadarko Takeover
Iuri Struta
|
A takeover battle between oil major Chevron and Occidental Petroleum for peer Anadarko...
News
Eli Lilly Moves up 4 Spots on Most Watched Stocks List
Anish Sharma
|
This week's four-place jump pushed Eli Lilly into the top 70 for the...
News
E-Commerce and Beyond for Industrial REITs
Aaron Levitt
|
There’s no denying the secular shift in the world of retail.
News
Industrial REITs Can’t Be Stopped
Aaron Levitt
|
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been a perennial favorite among income seekers.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
5 REITs That Pay Monthly Dividends
David Dierking
|
Any investor who looks to generate income from their portfolio has no doubt...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Uncategorized
Industry: Other
Additional Links:
STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company invests and manages real estate assets in the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. was founded on July 21, 2010 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
