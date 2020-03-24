Best Dividend Stocks
ProShares Ultra S&P500

Stock

SSO

Price as of:

$80.11 +12.73 +18.89%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

SSO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

1.37%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.07

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

SSO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$80.11

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,048,400

Open Price

$74.94

Day's Range

$74.32 - $80.5

Previous Close

$67.38

52 week low / high

$64.83 - $166.5

Percent off 52 week high

-51.89%

SSO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SSO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SSO

Compare SSO to Popular Screens

SSO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SSO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-24

$0.268513

2019-06-25

$0.265787

2019-03-20

$0.220241

2018-12-26

$0.228343

2018-09-26

$0.120107

2018-06-20

$0.189066

2018-03-21

$0.159936

2017-12-26

$0.160997

2017-09-27

$0.090075

2017-06-21

$0.081871

2017-03-22

$0.088915

2016-12-21

$0.094088

2016-09-21

$0.060554

2016-06-22

$0.086996

2016-03-23

$0.142991

2015-12-22

$0.193566

2015-06-24

$0.078144

2015-03-25

$0.06160475

2014-12-22

$0.06092025

2014-09-24

$0.0130815

2014-06-25

$0.022748

2014-03-26

$0.0075005

2013-12-24

$0.02341475

2013-09-25

$0.0214695

2013-06-26

$0.0133135

2013-03-20

$0.00807025

2012-12-26

$0.02799025

2012-09-25

$0.02949425

2012-06-20

$0.014422

2012-03-21

$0.0343025

2011-12-23

$0.002169

2011-09-21

$0.02065325

2011-06-22

$0.01053825

2011-03-23

$0.03133675

2010-12-23

$0.00256575

2010-09-21

$0.02960125

2010-06-22

$0.0201655

2010-03-24

$0.04127775

2009-12-23

$0.00227375

2009-09-24

$0.02255525

2009-06-24

$0.02140975

2009-03-24

$0.02689125

2008-12-23

$0.01477775

2008-09-24

$0.03322

2008-06-24

$0.05349

2008-03-25

$0.038735

2007-12-20

$0.0463375

2007-12-20

$0.77417

2007-12-20

$0.0918

2007-09-25

$0.0609925

2007-06-26

$0.0682525

2007-03-27

$0.06248

2006-12-20

$0.8130375

2006-12-20

$0.1065775

2006-12-20

$0.0296525

SSO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SSO

Stock not rated.

SSO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

36.55%

42.35%

6years

SSO

News
SSO

Research
SSO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SSO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

SSO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2685

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2658

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2202

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2283

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1201

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1891

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1599

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1610

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0901

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0819

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0941

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0606

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0870

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1430

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1936

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0781

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0616

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0609

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0131

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0227

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2014-03-25

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0234

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0215

2013-09-24

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0081

2013-03-19

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0280

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0295

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0144

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0343

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0022

2011-12-22

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0207

2011-09-20

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0105

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2011-03-22

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0026

2010-12-22

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0296

2010-09-20

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0202

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0413

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0023

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0226

2009-09-23

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0214

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0269

2009-03-23

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0148

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0332

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0535

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0387

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0918

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7742

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0463

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0610

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0683

2007-06-25

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2007-03-26

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0297

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.1066

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Initial

Regular

Annual

$0.8130

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

SSO

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

