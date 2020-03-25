Best Dividend Stocks
SSE Plc. - ADR

Stock

SSEZY

Price as of:

$14.28 +1.78 +14.24%

Industry

Other

SSEZY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.20%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.55

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

42.50%

EPS $1.29

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SSEZY DARS™ Rating

SSEZY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

176,200

Open Price

$13.52

Day's Range

$13.41 - $14.39

Previous Close

$12.5

52 week low / high

$12.08 - $21.91

Percent off 52 week high

-34.82%

SSEZY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SSEZY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SSEZY

Compare SSEZY to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Trade SSEZY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

SSEZY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SSEZY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-16

$0.274475

2019-07-25

$0.832261

2019-01-17

$0.368772

2018-07-26

$0.847489

2018-01-18

$0.374427

2017-07-26

$0.8444

2017-01-18

$0.319179

2016-07-27

$0.790125

2016-01-27

$0.370111

2015-07-22

$0.9469

2015-01-21

$0.3769

2014-07-23

$0.9733

2014-01-22

$0.4087

2013-07-31

$0.9295

2013-01-24

$0.3627

2012-07-25

$0.8927

2012-01-25

$0.3596

2011-07-27

$0.7914

2011-01-26

$0.3387

2010-07-28

$0.7487

2010-02-17

$0.2918

2009-08-19

$0.7159

2009-02-18

$0.2634

2008-08-20

$0.7578

2008-02-20

$0.34073

2007-08-22

$0.7831

2007-02-21

$0.2768

2006-08-23

$0.6019

2006-02-22

$0.2196

2005-08-24

$0.53837

2005-02-23

$0.228

2004-08-25

$0.4744

2004-03-03

$2.0758

2003-09-03

$0.40603

2003-03-05

$0.16432

2002-09-05

$0.35643

2002-03-06

$0.13807

2001-09-05

$0.30817

2001-03-07

$0.12838

SSEZY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SSEZY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SSEZY

Stock not rated.

SSEZY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-22.15%

-54.29%

0years

SSEZY

News
SSEZY

Research
SSEZY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SSEZY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

SSEZY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2745

Unknown

2020-01-16

2020-01-17

2020-03-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8323

Unknown

2019-07-25

2019-07-26

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3688

Unknown

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

2019-03-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8475

Unknown

2018-07-26

2018-07-27

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3744

Unknown

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8444

Unknown

2017-07-26

2017-07-28

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3192

Unknown

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-03-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7901

Unknown

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3701

Unknown

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9469

Unknown

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3769

Unknown

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9733

Unknown

2014-07-23

2014-07-25

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4087

Unknown

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9295

Unknown

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3627

Unknown

2013-01-24

2013-01-28

2013-04-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8927

Unknown

2012-07-25

2012-07-27

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3596

Unknown

2012-01-25

2012-01-27

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7914

Unknown

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3387

Unknown

2011-01-26

2011-01-28

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7487

Unknown

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2918

Unknown

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-04-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7159

Unknown

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2634

Unknown

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-04-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7578

Unknown

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3407

Unknown

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7831

Unknown

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2768

Unknown

2007-02-21

2007-02-23

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6019

Unknown

2006-08-23

2006-08-25

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2196

Unknown

2006-02-22

2006-02-24

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5384

Unknown

2005-08-24

2005-08-26

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2280

Unknown

2005-02-23

2005-02-25

2005-04-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4744

Unknown

2004-08-25

2004-08-27

2004-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.0758

Unknown

2004-03-03

2004-03-05

2004-04-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4060

Unknown

2003-09-03

2003-09-05

2003-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1643

Unknown

2003-03-05

2003-03-07

2003-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3564

Unknown

2002-09-05

2002-09-09

2002-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1381

Unknown

2002-03-06

2002-03-08

2002-04-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3082

Unknown

2001-09-05

2001-09-07

2001-10-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1284

Unknown

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-04-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

SSEZY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

