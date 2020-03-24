Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR Blackstone GSO Senior Loan ETF

Stock

SRLN

Price as of:

$37.32 +1.26 +3.49%

Industry

Other

SPDR Blackstone GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

SRLN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

5.95%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.28

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get SRLN DARS™ Rating

SRLN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$37.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

545,400

Open Price

$36.26

Day's Range

$36.26 - $37.5

Previous Close

$36.06

52 week low / high

$36.01 - $46.86

Percent off 52 week high

-20.36%

SRLN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SRLN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SRLN

Compare SRLN to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade SRLN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

SRLN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SRLN's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-02

$0.19

2020-02-03

$0.2

2019-12-20

$0.17

2019-12-02

$0.17

2019-11-01

$0.19

2019-10-01

$0.22

2019-09-03

$0.22

2019-08-01

$0.22

2019-07-01

$0.22

2019-06-03

$0.22

2019-05-01

$0.22

2019-04-01

$0.22

2019-03-01

$0.22

2019-02-01

$0.22

2018-12-19

$0.21

2018-12-03

$0.2

2018-11-01

$0.2

2018-10-01

$0.19

2018-09-04

$0.19

2018-08-01

$0.19

2018-07-02

$0.19

2018-06-01

$0.185

2018-05-01

$0.175

2018-04-02

$0.165

2018-03-01

$0.165

2018-02-01

$0.165

2017-12-19

$0.16

2017-12-01

$0.16

2017-11-01

$0.16

2017-10-02

$0.16

2017-09-01

$0.16

2017-08-01

$0.16

2017-07-03

$0.155

2017-06-01

$0.155

2017-05-01

$0.155

2017-04-03

$0.155

2017-03-01

$0.155

2017-02-01

$0.155

2016-12-28

$0.162536

2016-12-01

$0.150446

2016-11-01

$0.150825

2016-10-03

$0.159434

2016-09-01

$0.173146

2016-08-01

$0.145865

2016-07-01

$0.16566

2016-06-01

$0.161856

2016-05-02

$0.145575

2016-04-01

$0.137132

2016-03-01

$0.169835

2016-02-01

$0.147455

2015-12-29

$0.154737

2015-12-01

$0.163101

2015-11-02

$0.17168

2015-10-01

$0.176706

2015-09-01

$0.18927

2015-08-03

$0.176797

2015-07-01

$0.197748

2015-06-01

$0.168393

2015-05-01

$0.157314

2015-04-01

$0.172081

2015-03-02

$0.156403

2015-02-02

$0.157622

2014-12-29

$0.191855

2014-12-01

$0.15447

2014-11-03

$0.16682

2014-10-01

$0.170004

2014-09-02

$0.169055

2014-08-01

$0.150018

2014-07-01

$0.147529

2014-06-02

$0.140908

2014-05-01

$0.138035

2014-04-01

$0.127359

2014-03-03

$0.109631

2014-02-03

$0.116315

2013-12-27

$0.135398

2013-12-02

$0.121103

2013-11-01

$0.14289

2013-10-01

$0.122537

2013-09-03

$0.109008

2013-08-01

$0.128324

2013-07-01

$0.088657

2013-06-03

$0.101974

2013-05-01

$0.00302

SRLN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SRLN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SRLN

Stock not rated.

SRLN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.45%

-9.16%

3years

SRLN

SRLN

SRLN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SRLN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

SRLN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1900

2020-02-28

2020-03-02

2020-03-03

2020-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2020-01-31

2020-02-03

2020-02-04

2020-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1650

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1650

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1650

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1625

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1504

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1508

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1594

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1731

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1459

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1657

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1619

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1456

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1371

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1698

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1475

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1547

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1631

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1717

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1767

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1893

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1768

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1977

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1684

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1573

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1721

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1564

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1576

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1919

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1545

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1668

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1691

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1475

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1409

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1274

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1096

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1163

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1354

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1211

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1429

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1225

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1090

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1283

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0887

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1020

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0030

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-09

Initial

Regular

Monthly

SRLN

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

