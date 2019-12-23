Best Dividend Stocks
Starhub Limited - ADR

Stock

SRHBY

Price as of:

$10.14 +0.85 +9.15%

Industry

Other

Starhub Limited - ADR (SRHBY)

SRHBY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.24%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.58

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SRHBY DARS™ Rating

SRHBY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.14

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$10.14

Day's Range

$10.14 - $10.14

Previous Close

$9.29

52 week low / high

$9.29 - $11.05

Percent off 52 week high

-8.24%

SRHBY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SRHBY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SRHBY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SRHBY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SRHBY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.144928

2019-08-16

$0.142518

2019-05-10

$0.143728

2019-05-03

$0.25498

2018-11-16

$0.256635

2018-08-16

$0.256616

2018-05-11

$0.262452

2018-04-24

$0.262178

2017-11-10

$0.261283

2017-08-10

$0.258786

2017-05-11

$0.253968

2017-04-13

$0.315322

2016-11-09

$0.307069

2016-08-11

$0.324627

2016-05-12

$0.319814

2016-04-20

$0.323315

2015-11-12

$0.311373

2015-08-13

$0.312944

2015-05-21

$0.324149

2015-04-30

$0.331951

2014-12-09

$0.33732

2014-08-13

$0.352113

2014-05-15

$0.360342

2014-04-15

$0.35993

2013-11-14

$0.360089

2013-08-15

$0.353604

2013-05-16

$0.360692

2013-04-16

$0.365284

2012-11-13

$0.368263

2012-08-16

$0.361201

2012-05-10

$0.352076

2012-04-13

$0.363844

2011-11-17

$0.350802

2011-08-17

$0.372847

2011-04-18

$0.364203

2010-11-22

$0.342054

SRHBY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SRHBY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SRHBY

Stock not rated.

SRHBY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-23.10%

-44.14%

0years

SRHBY

News
SRHBY

Research
SRHBY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SRHBY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

SRHBY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1449

Unknown

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1425

Unknown

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1437

Unknown

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

Unknown

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2566

Unknown

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2566

Unknown

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2625

Unknown

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2622

Unknown

2018-04-24

2018-04-25

2018-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2613

Unknown

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2588

Unknown

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2540

Unknown

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3153

Unknown

2017-04-13

2017-04-18

2017-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3071

Unknown

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3246

Unknown

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3198

Unknown

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3233

Unknown

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3114

Unknown

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3129

Unknown

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3241

Unknown

2015-05-21

2015-05-26

2015-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3320

Unknown

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3373

Unknown

2014-12-09

2014-12-11

2014-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3521

Unknown

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3603

Unknown

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3599

Unknown

2014-04-15

2014-04-18

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3601

Unknown

2013-11-14

2013-11-18

2013-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3536

Unknown

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3607

Unknown

2013-05-16

2013-05-20

2013-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3653

Unknown

2013-04-16

2013-04-18

2013-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3683

Unknown

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3612

Unknown

2012-08-16

2012-08-20

2012-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3521

Unknown

2012-05-10

2012-05-14

2012-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3638

Unknown

2012-04-13

2012-04-17

2012-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3508

Unknown

2011-11-17

2011-11-21

2011-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3728

Unknown

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3642

Unknown

2011-04-18

2011-04-20

2011-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3421

Unknown

2010-11-22

2010-11-24

2010-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

SRHBY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

