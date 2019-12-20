Best Dividend Stocks
Susquehanna Community Financial Inc

Stock

SQCF

Price as of:

$19.53 -0.02 -0.1%

Industry

Other

Susquehanna Community Financial Inc (SQCF)

SQCF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.32%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SQCF DARS™ Rating

SQCF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.53

Quote Time

Today's Volume

200

Open Price

$19.53

Day's Range

$19.53 - $19.53

Previous Close

$19.55

52 week low / high

$16.37 - $20.7

Percent off 52 week high

-5.65%

SQCF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.4100

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.4100

2019-12-12

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade SQCF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SQCF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SQCF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.41

2019-09-27

$0.13

2019-06-27

$0.13

2019-03-28

$0.13

2018-12-28

$0.385

2018-09-27

$0.125

2018-06-28

$0.125

2018-03-28

$0.125

2017-12-28

$0.35

2017-09-28

$0.12

2017-06-28

$0.12

2017-03-29

$0.12

2016-12-28

$0.325

2016-09-28

$0.115

2016-06-28

$0.115

2016-03-29

$0.115

2015-12-29

$0.305

2015-09-28

$0.115

2015-06-26

$0.115

2015-03-27

$0.115

2014-12-29

$0.2825

2014-09-26

$0.1075

2014-06-26

$0.1075

2014-03-27

$0.1075

2013-12-27

$0.25

2013-09-26

$0.1

2013-06-26

$0.1

2013-03-26

$0.1

2012-12-19

$0.215

2012-09-26

$0.095

2012-06-27

$0.095

2012-03-28

$0.095

2011-12-28

$0.1875

2011-09-28

$0.0875

2011-06-28

$0.0875

2011-03-29

$0.0875

2010-12-29

$0.165

2010-09-28

$0.085

2010-06-28

$0.085

2010-03-29

$0.085

2009-12-29

$0.1575

2009-09-28

$0.085

2009-06-26

$0.085

2009-03-27

$0.085

2008-12-29

$0.1575

2008-09-26

$0.085

2008-06-26

$0.085

2008-03-27

$0.085

2007-12-27

$0.1525

2007-09-26

$0.085

2007-06-27

$0.085

2007-03-28

$0.085

2006-12-27

$0.1475

2006-09-27

$0.085

2006-06-28

$0.085

2006-03-29

$0.085

2005-12-28

$0.14

2005-09-28

$0.08

2005-06-28

$0.08

2005-03-29

$0.08

2004-12-29

$0.135

2004-09-28

$0.075

2004-06-28

$0.075

2004-03-29

$0.075

2003-12-29

$0.12

2003-09-26

$0.0725

2003-06-26

$0.0725

2003-03-28

$0.0725

2002-12-27

$0.115

2002-09-27

$0.07

2002-06-27

$0.07

2002-03-26

$0.07

2001-12-18

$0.1875

2001-07-02

$0.1125

2000-12-14

$0.1625

2000-06-29

$0.1

1999-12-16

$0.15

SQCF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SQCF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SQCF

Stock not rated.

SQCF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

34.77%

115.79%

9years

SQCF

News
SQCF

Research
SQCF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SQCF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SQCF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4100

2019-12-12

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-09-19

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-06-13

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-03-14

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2018-12-13

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2018-08-30

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2018-05-31

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2018-03-15

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-12-14

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-08-24

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-06-15

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-03-16

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2016-12-15

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-09-14

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-06-16

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-03-17

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2015-12-17

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2015-09-17

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2015-06-18

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2015-03-19

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2825

2014-12-11

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

2014-09-18

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

2014-06-19

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

2014-03-20

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-12-05

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-09-11

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-06-13

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2012-12-06

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2012-09-06

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2012-06-07

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2012-03-08

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2011-12-08

2011-12-28

2011-12-31

2012-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2011-09-08

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2011-06-09

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

Unknown

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2010-12-09

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-09-09

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-06-17

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-03-11

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

Unknown

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2009-09-10

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2009-06-18

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2009-03-12

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2008-12-04

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2008-09-11

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2008-06-12

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2008-03-06

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

2007-12-06

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2007-09-06

2007-09-26

2007-09-30

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2007-06-14

2007-06-27

2007-06-30

2007-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2007-03-15

2007-03-28

2007-03-31

2007-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

2006-12-14

2006-12-27

2006-12-31

2007-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2006-09-14

2006-09-27

2006-09-30

2006-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2006-06-08

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2006-03-09

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-12-08

2005-12-28

2005-12-31

2006-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-09-08

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-06-09

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-03-10

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2004-12-09

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-09-09

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-06-17

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-03-11

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-12-18

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2003-09-11

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2003-06-19

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2003-03-13

2003-03-28

2003-04-01

2003-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2002-12-19

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-09-19

2002-09-27

2002-10-01

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-06-20

2002-06-27

2002-07-01

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-03-07

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2001-12-06

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1125

2001-06-21

2001-07-02

2001-07-05

2001-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1625

2000-12-07

2000-12-14

2000-12-18

2001-01-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2000-06-22

2000-06-29

2000-07-03

2000-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

1999-12-09

1999-12-16

1999-12-09

2000-01-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

SQCF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

