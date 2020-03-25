Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF

Stock

SPYG

Price as of:

$34.02 +2.79 +8.93%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

SPYG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.93%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SPYG DARS™ Rating

SPYG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,170,400

Open Price

$32.81

Day's Range

$32.76 - $34.06

Previous Close

$31.23

52 week low / high

$30.39 - $45.73

Percent off 52 week high

-25.61%

SPYG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPYG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SPYG

Compare SPYG to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade SPYG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SPYG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPYG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.13588

2019-12-23

$0.16046

2019-09-23

$0.141984

2019-06-24

$0.148497

2019-03-18

$0.122267

2018-12-24

$0.135812

2018-09-24

$0.136659

2018-06-18

$0.118508

2018-03-19

$0.100467

2017-12-15

$0.1361

2017-09-15

$0.02926975

2017-06-16

$0.02818325

2017-03-17

$0.024757125

2016-12-16

$0.03125525

2016-09-16

$0.0240066875

2016-06-17

$0.0243260625

2016-03-18

$0.0227723125

2015-12-18

$0.0297266875

2015-09-18

$0.0239684375

2015-06-19

$0.0238900625

2015-03-20

$0.0205901875

2014-12-19

$0.0248901875

2014-09-19

$0.0200416875

2014-06-20

$0.020875

2014-03-21

$0.01713325

2013-12-20

$0.0231678125

2013-09-20

$0.0192291875

2013-06-21

$0.0186785

2013-03-15

$0.0149494375

2012-12-21

$0.0244168125

2012-09-21

$0.01878925

2012-06-15

$0.01682175

2012-03-16

$0.014252875

2011-12-16

$0.0181550625

2011-09-16

$0.014226875

2011-06-17

$0.014605875

2011-03-18

$0.0128639375

2010-12-17

$0.0074293125

2010-09-17

$0.0060486875

2010-06-18

$0.0058135

2010-03-19

$0.0057705625

2009-12-18

$0.0073905625

2009-09-18

$0.0060230606875

2009-06-19

$0.00650661875

2009-03-20

$0.0077793281875

2008-12-19

$0.0098465

2008-09-19

$0.0069765625

2008-06-20

$0.00703925

2008-03-20

$0.0068079375

2007-12-21

$0.007751

2007-09-21

$0.007230375

SPYG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SPYG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPYG

Stock not rated.

SPYG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

43.26%

11.97%

9years

SPYG

News
SPYG

Research
SPYG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPYG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SPYG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1359

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1605

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1420

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1485

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1223

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1358

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1367

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1185

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1005

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1361

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0293

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0282

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0248

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0240

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0243

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0228

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0297

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0240

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0239

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0206

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0249

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0209

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0232

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0192

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0187

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0149

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0244

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0168

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0143

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0182

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0142

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0146

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0129

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0074

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0060

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0058

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0058

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0074

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0060

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0065

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0078

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0098

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0070

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0070

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0068

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0078

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0072

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SPYG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X