ProShares S&P 500 ex-Technology

Stock

SPXT

Price as of:

$59.66 -0.04 -0.07%

Industry

Other

SPXT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.74%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.03

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SPXT DARS™ Rating

SPXT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$59.66

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$59.66

Day's Range

$59.66 - $59.66

Previous Close

$59.7

52 week low / high

$44.99 - $59.7

Percent off 52 week high

-0.07%

SPXT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPXT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SPXT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SPXT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPXT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-25

$0.25667

2019-06-25

$0.267819

2019-03-20

$0.185602

2018-12-26

$0.281095

2018-09-26

$0.278757

2018-06-20

$0.22576

2018-03-21

$0.181114

2017-12-26

$0.211016

2017-09-27

$0.273669

2017-06-21

$0.204195

2017-03-22

$0.119921

2016-12-21

$0.382945

2016-09-21

$0.276878

2016-06-22

$0.172846

2016-03-23

$0.380673

2015-12-22

$0.233898

SPXT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SPXT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPXT

Stock not rated.

SPXT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-5.42%

6.20%

1years

SPXT

SPXT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPXT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SPXT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2567

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2678

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1856

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2811

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2788

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2258

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1811

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2110

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2737

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2042

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1199

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3829

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2769

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1728

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3807

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2339

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SPXT

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

