Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials

Stock

SPXN

Price as of:

$66.7 +0.06 +0.09%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials (SPXN)

SPXN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.53%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.01

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SPXN DARS™ Rating

SPXN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$66.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

300

Open Price

$67.21

Day's Range

$66.7 - $67.21

Previous Close

$66.64

52 week low / high

$48.76 - $67.21

Percent off 52 week high

-0.76%

SPXN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPXN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SPXN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SPXN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPXN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-25

$0.251314

2019-06-25

$0.267892

2019-03-20

$0.146807

2018-12-26

$0.25623

2018-09-26

$0.250719

2018-06-20

$0.211282

2018-03-21

$0.187307

2017-12-26

$0.228111

2017-09-27

$0.2518

2017-06-21

$0.170775

2017-03-22

$0.185649

2016-12-21

$0.399825

2016-09-21

$0.202712

2016-06-22

$0.188866

2016-03-23

$0.394426

2015-12-22

$0.225038

SPXN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SPXN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPXN

Stock not rated.

SPXN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-5.36%

11.01%

1years

SPXN

News
SPXN

Research
SPXN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPXN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SPXN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2513

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2679

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1468

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2562

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2507

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2113

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1873

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2281

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2518

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1708

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1856

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3998

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2027

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1889

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3944

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SPXN

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X