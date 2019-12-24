Best Dividend Stocks
ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy

Stock

SPXE

Price as of:

$68.83 -0.09 -0.13%

Industry

Other

ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy (SPXE)

SPXE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.44%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.98

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


SPXE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$68.83

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,400

Open Price

$68.97

Day's Range

$68.83 - $68.99

Previous Close

$68.92

52 week low / high

$49.65 - $69.0

Percent off 52 week high

-0.25%

SPXE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPXE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SPXE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPXE's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-25

$0.24489

2019-06-25

$0.261197

2019-03-20

$0.215002

2018-12-26

$0.265846

2018-09-26

$0.187959

2018-06-20

$0.212841

2018-03-21

$0.177301

2017-12-26

$0.228943

2017-09-27

$0.23568

2017-06-21

$0.204726

2017-03-22

$0.262327

2016-12-21

$0.170005

2016-09-21

$0.194038

2016-06-22

$0.178781

2016-03-23

$0.159691

2015-12-22

$0.218368

SPXE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SPXE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPXE

Stock not rated.

SPXE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.72%

16.07%

0years

SPXE

SPXE

SPXE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPXE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

SPXE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2449

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2612

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2658

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1880

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2128

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1773

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2289

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2357

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2047

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2623

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1940

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1788

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1597

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2184

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SPXE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

