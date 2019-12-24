Best Dividend Stocks
Singapore Exchange Limited - ADR

Stock

SPXCY

Price as of:

$99.0 -0.54 -0.54%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Singapore Exchange Limited - ADR (SPXCY)

SPXCY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.13%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.10

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SPXCY DARS™ Rating

SPXCY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$99.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

117

Open Price

$99.0

Day's Range

$99.0 - $99.0

Previous Close

$99.54

52 week low / high

$75.96 - $102.49

Percent off 52 week high

-3.41%

SPXCY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPXCY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SPXCY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPXCY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-06

$0.775894

2019-10-09

$0.774272

2019-05-03

$0.770814

2019-02-01

$0.778784

2018-10-31

$0.767771

2018-09-26

$1.579206

2018-05-02

$0.509325

2018-01-31

$0.518233

2017-11-03

$0.501361

2017-09-27

$1.378236

2017-04-28

$0.483386

2017-01-26

$0.480988

2016-10-27

$0.491958

2016-09-27

$1.371231

2016-04-28

$0.501417

2016-01-28

$0.487195

SPXCY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SPXCY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPXCY

Stock not rated.

SPXCY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.86%

-8.03%

1years

SPXCY

News
SPXCY

Research
SPXCY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPXCY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SPXCY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7759

Unknown

2019-11-06

2019-11-07

2019-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7743

Unknown

2019-10-09

2019-10-10

2019-11-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7708

Unknown

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7788

Unknown

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7678

Unknown

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5792

Unknown

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5093

Unknown

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5182

Unknown

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5014

Unknown

2017-11-03

2017-11-06

2017-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3782

Unknown

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4834

Unknown

2017-04-28

2017-05-02

2017-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4810

Unknown

2017-01-26

2017-01-30

2017-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4920

Unknown

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3712

Unknown

2016-09-27

2016-09-29

2016-10-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5014

Unknown

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4872

Unknown

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

SPXCY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

 



  

 



