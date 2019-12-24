Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Stock

SPTI

Price as of:

$30.86 -0.02 -0.06%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

SPTI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.71%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.53

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SPTI DARS™ Rating

SPTI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$30.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

217,800

Open Price

$30.88

Day's Range

$30.84 - $30.89

Previous Close

$30.88

52 week low / high

$29.42 - $31.6

Percent off 52 week high

-2.34%

SPTI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPTI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SPTI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPTI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.04411

2019-11-01

$0.045457

2019-10-01

$0.04881

2019-09-03

$0.02558825

2019-08-01

$0.02585475

2019-07-01

$0.02500225

2019-06-03

$0.0286345

2019-05-01

$0.0272295

2019-04-01

$0.02817225

2019-03-01

$0.02518

2019-02-01

$0.03116575

2018-12-19

$0.02933725

2018-12-03

$0.02801

2018-11-01

$0.0284775

2018-10-01

$0.02719425

2018-09-04

$0.02774925

2018-08-01

$0.02740775

2018-07-02

$0.02673275

2018-06-01

$0.02592925

2018-05-01

$0.01857125

2018-04-02

$0.0189405

2018-03-01

$0.016876

2018-02-01

$0.018255

2017-12-19

$0.0279875

2017-12-01

$0.0185545

2017-11-01

$0.01871125

2017-10-02

$0.01788825

2017-09-01

$0.0182455

2017-08-01

$0.01722425

2017-07-03

$0.01706125

2017-06-01

$0.0172675

2017-05-01

$0.0165675

2017-04-03

$0.016696

2017-03-01

$0.014845

2017-02-01

$0.0163095

2016-12-28

$0.01567225

2016-12-01

$0.01469225

2016-11-01

$0.01496775

2016-10-03

$0.01475225

2016-09-01

$0.0150215

2016-08-01

$0.0151835

2016-07-01

$0.0147065

2016-06-01

$0.015349

2016-05-02

$0.014897

2016-04-01

$0.01647775

2016-03-01

$0.01547075

2016-02-01

$0.01671025

2015-12-29

$0.01576275

2015-12-01

$0.01534175

2015-11-02

$0.0156255

2015-10-01

$0.01501325

2015-09-01

$0.0151565

2015-08-03

$0.0148845

2015-07-01

$0.01434825

2015-06-01

$0.014303

2015-05-01

$0.0143615

2015-04-01

$0.01495675

2015-03-02

$0.01346625

2015-02-02

$0.01439475

2014-12-29

$0.01443275

2014-12-01

$0.01346325

2014-11-03

$0.01404775

2014-10-01

$0.01349125

2014-09-02

$0.01377475

2014-08-01

$0.01360375

2014-07-01

$0.012774

2014-06-02

$0.0130845

2014-05-01

$0.01265175

2014-04-01

$0.01280425

2014-03-03

$0.01131375

2014-02-03

$0.0125925

2013-12-27

$0.01597625

2013-12-27

$0.01141875

2013-12-27

$0.00086375

2013-12-02

$0.015537

2013-11-01

$0.01614025

2013-10-01

$0.0155165

2013-09-03

$0.01647175

2013-08-01

$0.017185

2013-07-01

$0.01733275

2013-06-03

$0.01806425

2013-05-01

$0.01772875

2013-04-01

$0.01859775

2013-03-01

$0.01696625

2013-02-01

$0.0190175

2012-12-27

$0.019529

2012-12-27

$0.07138525

2012-12-03

$0.01891625

2012-11-01

$0.01972475

2012-10-01

$0.01928825

2012-09-04

$0.020157

2012-08-01

$0.0203615

2012-07-02

$0.0199785

2012-06-01

$0.02117525

2012-05-01

$0.020909

2012-04-02

$0.021679

2012-03-01

$0.02067525

2012-02-01

$0.0224585

2011-12-28

$0.02258575

2011-12-28

$0.0296985

2011-12-28

$0.009309

2011-12-01

$0.02273

2011-11-01

$0.02346025

2011-10-03

$0.0226725

2011-09-01

$0.02378275

2011-08-01

$0.02430225

2011-07-01

$0.02392

2011-06-01

$0.024522

2011-05-02

$0.02405525

2011-04-01

$0.0248915

2011-03-01

$0.02274225

2011-02-01

$0.0248025

2010-12-29

$0.0178245

2010-12-29

$0.025952

2010-12-29

$0.01272975

2010-12-01

$0.02450425

2010-11-01

$0.02278

2010-10-01

$0.0243925

2010-09-01

$0.025259

2010-08-02

$0.0254385

2010-07-01

$0.024514

2010-06-01

$0.0254105

2010-05-03

$0.02505675

2010-04-01

$0.02545125

2010-03-01

$0.02257175

2010-02-01

$0.0249765

2009-12-29

$0.02514725

2009-12-29

$0.00521375

2009-12-29

$0.01410175

2009-12-01

$0.024594

2009-11-02

$0.02479425

2009-10-01

$0.023912

2009-09-01

$0.02460375

2009-08-03

$0.02501525

2009-07-01

$0.0248515

2009-06-01

$0.02612975

2009-05-01

$0.02588025

2009-04-01

$0.02802575

2009-03-02

$0.02696225

2009-02-02

$0.033099

2008-12-29

$0.03331

2008-12-01

$0.03456375

2008-11-03

$0.0363795

2008-10-01

$0.03280475

2008-09-02

$0.0337855

2008-08-01

$0.034193

2008-07-01

$0.03292025

2008-06-02

$0.03314675

2008-05-01

$0.03545675

2008-04-01

$0.04206725

2008-03-03

$0.038821

2008-02-01

$0.0432215

2007-12-28

$0.050942

2007-12-28

$0.010709

2007-12-03

$0.0502275

2007-11-01

$0.05224375

2007-10-01

$0.050528

2007-09-04

$0.052998

SPTI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPTI

Stock not rated.

SPTI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

42.25%

80.36%

4years

SPTI

News
SPTI

Research
SPTI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPTI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

SPTI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0441

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0256

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0259

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0286

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0272

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0282

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0252

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0312

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0293

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0272

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0277

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0274

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0267

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0259

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0186

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0189

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0169

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0183

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0186

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0187

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0179

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0182

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0172

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0171

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0173

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0166

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0167

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0148

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0163

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0157

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0147

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0148

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0152

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0147

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0153

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0149

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0165

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0155

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0167

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0158

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0153

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0156

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0152

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0149

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0143

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0143

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0144

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0135

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0144

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0144

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0135

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0140

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0135

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0138

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0136

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0128

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0131

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0127

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0128

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0113

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0126

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0009

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0114

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0160

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0155

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0161

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0155

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0165

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0172

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0173

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0181

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0177

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0186

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0170

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0189

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0197

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0193

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0202

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0204

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0212

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0209

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0217

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0207

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0225

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0093

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0297

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0226

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0227

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0227

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0238

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0243

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0239

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0245

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0241

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0249

Unknown

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0227

Unknown

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0248

Unknown

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0127

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-06

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0178

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-06

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0245

Unknown

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0228

Unknown

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0244

Unknown

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0253

Unknown

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0254

Unknown

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0245

Unknown

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0254

Unknown

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

Unknown

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

Unknown

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0226

Unknown

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

Unknown

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0141

Unknown

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0052

Unknown

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

Unknown

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0246

Unknown

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0248

Unknown

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0239

Unknown

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0246

Unknown

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

Unknown

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0249

Unknown

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0261

Unknown

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0259

Unknown

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

Unknown

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

Unknown

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0331

Unknown

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0333

Unknown

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0346

Unknown

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0364

Unknown

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

Unknown

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0338

Unknown

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0342

Unknown

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0329

Unknown

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0331

Unknown

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

Unknown

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0421

Unknown

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

Unknown

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0432

Unknown

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0107

Unknown

2007-12-28

2008-01-02

2008-01-08

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0509

Unknown

2007-12-28

2008-01-02

2008-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0502

Unknown

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0522

Unknown

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

Unknown

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

Unknown

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-12

Initial

Regular

Monthly

SPTI

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

