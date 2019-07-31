Best Dividend Stocks
Singapore Post Limited - ADR

Stock

SPSTY

Price as of:

$13.98 +13.98 +0%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
SPSTY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.84%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.26

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SPSTY DARS™ Rating

SPSTY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.98

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$13.98

Day's Range

$13.98 - $13.98

Previous Close

$

52 week low / high

$13.98 - $13.98

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

SPSTY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPSTY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SPSTY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPSTY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.064365

2019-08-15

$0.063341

2019-07-23

$0.254354

2019-02-13

$0.065075

2018-11-15

$0.064159

2018-08-15

$0.064154

2018-07-16

$0.258254

2018-02-09

$0.066375

2017-11-24

$0.065021

2017-08-15

$0.064687

2017-07-24

$0.064474

2017-02-21

$0.061945

2016-11-15

$0.123068

2016-08-15

$0.193279

2016-07-18

$0.327601

2016-02-17

$0.191124

2015-11-12

$0.186824

2015-08-10

$0.187767

2015-07-10

$0.363768

2015-02-12

$0.159339

2014-11-17

$0.16866

2014-08-15

$0.176113

2014-07-07

$0.362058

2014-02-13

$0.179269

2013-11-12

$0.181044

2013-08-16

$0.177802

2013-07-01

$0.358008

2013-02-08

$0.18202

2012-11-09

$0.18475

2012-08-14

$0.1796

2012-06-29

$0.357256

2012-02-09

$0.17976

2011-11-09

$0.176174

2011-08-10

$0.187641

2011-06-30

$0.369433

2011-02-11

$0.17868

2010-11-10

$0.171393

2010-08-12

$0.166501

2010-06-30

$0.342607

2010-02-11

$0.162645

SPSTY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SPSTY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPSTY

Stock not rated.

SPSTY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-32.44%

-43.16%

1years

SPSTY

News
SPSTY

Research
SPSTY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPSTY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

SPSTY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0644

Unknown

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0633

Unknown

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2544

Unknown

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0651

Unknown

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0642

Unknown

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0642

Unknown

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

2018-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2583

Unknown

2018-07-16

2018-07-17

2018-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0664

Unknown

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

Unknown

2017-11-24

2017-11-27

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0647

Unknown

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0645

Unknown

2017-07-24

2017-07-26

2017-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0619

Unknown

2017-02-21

2017-02-23

2017-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1231

Unknown

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

Unknown

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3276

Unknown

2016-07-18

2016-07-20

2016-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1911

Unknown

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1868

Unknown

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1878

Unknown

2015-08-10

2015-08-12

2015-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3638

Unknown

2015-07-10

2015-07-14

2015-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1593

Unknown

2015-02-12

2015-02-17

2015-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1687

Unknown

2014-11-17

2014-11-19

2014-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1761

Unknown

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3621

Unknown

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

2014-08-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1793

Unknown

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1810

Unknown

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1778

Unknown

2013-08-16

2013-08-20

2013-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3580

Unknown

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1820

Unknown

2013-02-08

2013-02-12

2013-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1848

Unknown

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

2012-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1796

Unknown

2012-08-14

2012-08-16

2012-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3573

Unknown

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1798

Unknown

2012-02-09

2012-02-13

2012-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1762

Unknown

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1876

Unknown

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3694

Unknown

2011-06-30

2011-07-05

2011-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1787

Unknown

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1714

Unknown

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1665

Unknown

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3426

Unknown

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1626

Unknown

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

SPSTY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

