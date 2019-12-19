Best Dividend Stocks
Spirent Communications Plc - ADR

Stock

SPMYY

Price as of:

$12.3 +0.55 +4.68%

Industry

Other

SPMYY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.17%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.14

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

29.31%

EPS $0.47

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SPMYY DARS™ Rating

SPMYY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.3

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,200

Open Price

$12.02

Day's Range

$12.02 - $12.5

Previous Close

$11.75

52 week low / high

$5.91 - $12.5

Percent off 52 week high

-1.60%

SPMYY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPMYY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SPMYY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPMYY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-16

$0.06897

2019-03-22

$0.095825

2018-08-10

$0.061111

2018-03-16

$0.093613

2017-08-10

$0.058817

2017-03-09

$0.081791

2016-08-11

$0.059434

2016-03-03

$0.080846

2015-08-13

$0.058583

2015-03-05

$0.077659

2014-08-13

$0.056506

2014-03-06

$0.070649

2013-08-08

$0.05584

2013-03-07

$0.06602

2012-08-09

$0.050316

2012-03-08

$0.059905

2011-08-16

$0.04263

2011-03-15

$0.049639

2010-03-10

$0.035652

2009-08-12

$0.031948

2009-03-04

$0.032636

2002-10-09

$0.0838

2002-05-08

$0.1744

2001-10-10

$0.0789

SPMYY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPMYY

Stock not rated.

SPMYY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.56%

-10.85%

9years

SPMYY

SPMYY

SPMYY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPMYY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2002

2001

SPMYY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0690

Unknown

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-09-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0958

Unknown

2019-03-22

2019-03-25

2019-05-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0611

Unknown

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-09-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0936

Unknown

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-05-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0588

Unknown

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-09-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0818

Unknown

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0594

Unknown

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0808

Unknown

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

2016-05-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0586

Unknown

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-09-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0777

Unknown

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

2015-05-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0565

Unknown

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0706

Unknown

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-05-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0558

Unknown

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-09-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0660

Unknown

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-05-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0503

Unknown

2012-08-09

2012-08-13

2012-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0599

Unknown

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-05-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0426

Unknown

2011-08-16

2011-08-18

2011-09-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0496

Unknown

2011-03-15

2011-03-17

2011-05-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0381

Unknown

Unknown

2010-08-13

2010-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0357

Unknown

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-05-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0319

Unknown

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0326

Unknown

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

2009-05-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0838

Unknown

2002-10-09

2002-10-11

2002-11-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1744

Unknown

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-06-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0789

Unknown

2001-10-10

2001-10-12

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

SPMYY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

