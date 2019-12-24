Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

Stock

SPMB

Price as of:

$26.08 +0.01 +0.04%

Industry

Other

SPMB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.15%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.83

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SPMB DARS™ Rating

SPMB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

18,546

Open Price

$26.04

Day's Range

$26.04 - $26.09

Previous Close

$26.07

52 week low / high

$25.27 - $26.35

Percent off 52 week high

-1.02%

SPMB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPMB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

SPMB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPMB's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.068772

2019-11-01

$0.062757

2019-10-01

$0.066115

2019-09-03

$0.07124

2019-08-01

$0.070992

2019-07-01

$0.073382

2019-06-03

$0.072164

2019-05-01

$0.074148

2019-04-01

$0.072755

2019-03-01

$0.073714

2019-02-01

$0.07086

2018-12-19

$0.072229

2018-12-03

$0.073015

2018-11-01

$0.072135

2018-10-01

$0.073745

2018-09-04

$0.072401

2018-08-01

$0.073528

2018-07-02

$0.073483

2018-06-01

$0.070833

2018-05-01

$0.068277

2018-04-02

$0.067419

2018-03-01

$0.06763

2018-02-01

$0.069613

2017-12-19

$0.068212

2017-12-01

$0.066457

2017-11-01

$0.068718

2017-10-02

$0.068884

2017-09-01

$0.068368

2017-08-01

$0.069735

2017-07-03

$0.070592

2017-06-01

$0.068194

2017-05-01

$0.067785

2017-04-03

$0.067836

2017-03-01

$0.067554

2017-02-01

$0.062802

2016-12-28

$0.067011

2016-12-01

$0.062788

2016-11-01

$0.05398

2016-10-03

$0.06601

2016-09-01

$0.068522

2016-08-01

$0.066836

2016-07-01

$0.065966

2016-06-01

$0.066645

2016-05-02

$0.069203

2016-04-01

$0.069202

2016-03-01

$0.067113

2016-02-01

$0.063671

2015-12-29

$0.069872

2015-12-01

$0.069548

2015-11-02

$0.069883

2015-10-01

$0.071244

2015-09-01

$0.072619

2015-08-03

$0.068935

2015-07-01

$0.067764

2015-06-01

$0.067044

2015-05-01

$0.065853

2015-04-01

$0.0583

2015-03-02

$0.061477

2015-02-02

$0.075406

2014-12-29

$0.335976

2014-12-01

$0.064271

2014-11-03

$0.066432

2014-10-01

$0.064303

2014-09-02

$0.059673

2014-08-01

$0.057612

2014-07-01

$0.05978

2014-06-02

$0.059708

2014-05-01

$0.063844

2014-04-01

$0.05321

2014-03-03

$0.05052

2014-02-03

$0.026973

2013-12-27

$0.074796

2013-12-02

$0.041575

2013-11-01

$0.03105

2013-10-01

$0.011149

2013-09-03

$0.008039

2013-08-01

$0.018557

2013-07-01

$0.013512

2013-06-03

$0.020526

2013-05-01

$0.019328

2013-04-01

$0.007088

2013-03-01

$0.006235

2013-02-01

$0.005757

2012-12-27

$0.005116

2012-12-27

$0.449231

2012-12-03

$0.004981

2012-11-01

$0.006653

2012-10-01

$0.007145

2012-09-04

$0.011489

2012-08-01

$0.016201

2012-07-02

$0.01794

2012-06-01

$0.023713

2012-05-01

$0.023171

2012-04-02

$0.029336

2012-03-01

$0.035336

2012-02-01

$0.029379

2011-12-28

$0.025679

2011-12-28

$0.521081

2011-12-01

$0.037524

2011-11-01

$0.035902

2011-10-03

$0.040082

2011-09-01

$0.051602

2011-08-01

$0.055684

2011-07-01

$0.044879

2011-06-01

$0.050654

2011-05-02

$0.057342

2011-04-01

$0.054852

2011-03-01

$0.046527

2011-02-01

$0.03954

2010-12-29

$0.556792

2010-12-29

$0.027226

2010-12-01

$0.020129

2010-11-01

$0.024165

2010-10-01

$0.028513

2010-09-01

$0.04786

2010-08-02

$0.060944

2010-07-01

$0.048551

2010-06-01

$0.055543

2010-05-03

$0.066341

2010-04-01

$0.069603

2010-03-01

$0.058063

2010-02-01

$0.039794

2009-12-29

$0.0516

2009-12-29

$0.306323

2009-12-01

$0.075902

2009-11-02

$0.072014

2009-10-01

$0.063157

2009-09-01

$0.048521

2009-08-03

$0.056247

2009-07-01

$0.073278

2009-06-01

$0.054578

2009-05-01

$0.054861

2009-04-01

$0.050228

2009-03-02

$0.021935

SPMB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SPMB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPMB

Stock not rated.

SPMB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.60%

-3.40%

2years

SPMB

SPMB

SPMB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPMB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

SPMB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0688

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0628

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0661

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0712

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0734

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0722

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0728

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0737

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0709

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0722

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0737

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0724

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0683

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0676

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0696

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0682

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0687

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0689

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0684

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0697

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0682

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0676

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0628

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0628

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0668

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0666

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0692

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0692

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0671

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0712

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0726

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0689

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0659

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0754

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3360

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0643

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0643

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0597

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0576

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0598

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0597

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0638

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0532

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0748

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0416

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0311

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0111

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0080

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0186

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0135

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0193

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0071

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0062

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0058

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4492

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0051

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0067

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0071

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0115

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0162

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0179

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0237

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0232

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0293

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0353

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0294

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5211

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0257

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0359

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0401

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0516

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0557

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0449

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0507

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0573

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0549

Unknown

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

Unknown

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

Unknown

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0272

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5568

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-06

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0201

Unknown

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0242

Unknown

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

Unknown

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

Unknown

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0609

Unknown

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

Unknown

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

Unknown

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

Unknown

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0696

Unknown

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

Unknown

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0398

Unknown

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3063

Unknown

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0516

Unknown

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0759

Unknown

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

Unknown

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0632

Unknown

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0485

Unknown

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

Unknown

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

Unknown

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

Unknown

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0549

Unknown

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0502

Unknown

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0219

Unknown

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-10

Initial

Regular

Monthly

SPMB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

