Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF

Stock

SPLG

Price as of:

$37.73 -0.01 -0.03%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG)

SPLG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.81%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SPLG DARS™ Rating

SPLG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$37.73

Quote Time

Today's Volume

151,435

Open Price

$37.77

Day's Range

$37.69 - $37.77

Previous Close

$37.74

52 week low / high

$27.3 - $37.87

Percent off 52 week high

-0.37%

SPLG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPLG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SPLG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SPLG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPLG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.17007

2019-06-21

$0.172327

2019-03-15

$0.148018

2018-12-21

$0.171587

2018-09-21

$0.188542

2018-06-15

$0.151919

2018-03-16

$0.138693

2017-12-15

$0.156652

2017-09-15

$0.035068625

2017-06-16

$0.0337008125

2017-03-17

$0.0292

2016-12-16

$0.0378035625

2016-09-16

$0.031110125

2016-06-17

$0.0309681875

2016-03-18

$0.029816

2015-12-18

$0.0351250625

2015-09-18

$0.02906525

2015-06-19

$0.0292505625

2015-03-20

$0.0255023125

2014-12-19

$0.0315268125

2014-09-19

$0.0265965625

2014-06-20

$0.026988125

2014-03-21

$0.02339225

2013-12-20

$0.02813775

2013-09-20

$0.0235375

2013-06-21

$0.0230673125

2013-03-15

$0.0181365625

2012-12-21

$0.028169625

2012-09-21

$0.0223190625

2012-06-15

$0.018987

2012-03-16

$0.01663275

2011-12-16

$0.020533125

2011-09-16

$0.0168488125

2011-06-17

$0.0168621875

2011-03-18

$0.0145308125

2010-12-17

$0.0169430625

2010-09-17

$0.0163515625

2010-06-18

$0.0145635625

2010-03-19

$0.0128493125

2009-12-18

$0.0090794375

2009-09-18

$0.01435205

2009-06-19

$0.0149982085625

2009-03-20

$0.016324173875

2008-12-19

$0.021364

2008-09-19

$0.0187433125

2008-06-20

$0.0190644375

2008-03-20

$0.0178206875

2007-12-21

$0.0043266875

2007-12-21

$0.0190479375

2007-12-21

$0.0019404375

2007-09-21

$0.0178715

SPLG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SPLG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPLG

Stock not rated.

SPLG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

73.75%

4.54%

9years

SPLG

News
SPLG

Research
SPLG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPLG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SPLG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1701

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1723

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1480

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1716

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1885

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1519

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1387

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1567

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0351

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0337

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0292

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0311

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0310

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0298

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0351

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0291

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0293

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0255

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0315

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0266

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0270

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0234

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0281

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0235

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0231

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0181

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0282

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0223

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0190

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0166

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0205

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0168

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0169

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0145

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0169

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0164

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0146

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0128

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0091

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0144

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0163

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0214

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0187

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0191

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0019

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0190

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0043

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0179

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SPLG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X