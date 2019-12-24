Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Stock

SPLB

Price as of:

$30.12 -0.01 -0.03%

Industry

Other

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB)

SPLB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.72%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.13

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SPLB DARS™ Rating

SPLB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$30.12

Quote Time

Today's Volume

739,381

Open Price

$30.04

Day's Range

$30.03 - $30.21

Previous Close

$30.13

52 week low / high

$25.08 - $30.88

Percent off 52 week high

-2.46%

SPLB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPLB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

SPLB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPLB's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.093776

2019-11-01

$0.092306

2019-10-01

$0.091551

2019-09-03

$0.094011

2019-08-01

$0.096421

2019-07-01

$0.097288

2019-06-03

$0.096688

2019-05-01

$0.097399

2019-04-01

$0.097503

2019-03-01

$0.098262

2019-02-01

$0.094282

2018-12-19

$0.097193

2018-12-03

$0.097575

2018-11-01

$0.09609

2018-10-01

$0.09647

2018-09-04

$0.097474

2018-08-01

$0.095659

2018-07-02

$0.096497

2018-06-01

$0.093586

2018-05-01

$0.093044

2018-04-02

$0.093918

2018-03-01

$0.095603

2018-02-01

$0.087738

2017-12-19

$0.106076

2017-12-01

$0.095439

2017-11-01

$0.096864

2017-10-02

$0.06386622222222223

2017-09-01

$0.0642048888888889

2017-08-01

$0.06383688888888889

2017-07-03

$0.06458577777777778

2017-06-01

$0.06395733333333334

2017-05-01

$0.06570977777777778

2017-04-03

$0.063496

2017-03-01

$0.0632231111111111

2017-02-01

$0.06253644444444445

2016-12-28

$0.06440933333333333

2016-12-01

$0.06342088888888889

2016-11-01

$0.06184933333333333

2016-10-03

$0.063084

2016-09-01

$0.06375333333333333

2016-08-01

$0.063868

2016-07-01

$0.064568

2016-06-01

$0.06404222222222222

2016-05-02

$0.06395422222222222

2016-04-01

$0.06441866666666667

2016-03-01

$0.06701777777777777

2016-02-01

$0.064692

2015-12-29

$0.06520977777777778

2015-12-01

$0.06704488888888889

2015-11-02

$0.06518577777777777

2015-10-01

$0.06529777777777777

2015-09-01

$0.06719555555555555

2015-08-03

$0.06702

2015-07-01

$0.06583911111111111

2015-06-01

$0.06643777777777778

2015-05-01

$0.06465022222222222

2015-04-01

$0.06397555555555555

2015-03-02

$0.06490444444444445

2015-02-02

$0.062664

2014-12-29

$0.06498222222222222

2014-12-01

$0.06369155555555556

2014-11-03

$0.06505866666666667

2014-10-01

$0.06410755555555556

2014-09-02

$0.06524

2014-08-01

$0.06557822222222222

2014-07-01

$0.06449555555555556

2014-06-02

$0.06494977777777777

2014-05-01

$0.06554933333333333

2014-04-01

$0.06679555555555555

2014-03-03

$0.06746755555555556

2014-02-03

$0.06349777777777778

2013-12-27

$0.068028

2013-12-02

$0.06625022222222222

2013-11-01

$0.0672448888888889

2013-10-01

$0.06825777777777778

2013-09-03

$0.06647688888888889

2013-08-01

$0.06767244444444444

2013-07-01

$0.06761733333333333

2013-06-03

$0.06682355555555555

2013-05-01

$0.06811644444444444

2013-04-01

$0.06549288888888889

2013-03-01

$0.06674577777777778

2013-02-01

$0.06724666666666666

2012-12-27

$0.03863288888888889

2012-12-27

$0.02132

2012-12-27

$0.06679688888888889

2012-12-03

$0.06702177777777778

2012-11-01

$0.06642355555555556

2012-10-01

$0.06718266666666667

2012-09-04

$0.06713066666666667

2012-08-01

$0.06759955555555555

2012-07-02

$0.07011466666666667

2012-06-01

$0.07115866666666666

2012-05-01

$0.07167911111111111

2012-04-02

$0.0707871111111111

2012-03-01

$0.07090444444444445

2012-02-01

$0.0692008888888889

2011-12-28

$0.07073955555555556

2011-12-01

$0.07155955555555556

2011-11-01

$0.06991288888888889

2011-10-03

$0.07203733333333333

2011-09-01

$0.07064

2011-08-01

$0.07321644444444445

2011-07-01

$0.07367911111111111

2011-06-01

$0.07201244444444445

2011-05-02

$0.07495733333333333

2011-04-01

$0.07393155555555556

2011-03-01

$0.07413155555555556

2011-02-01

$0.07059022222222222

2010-12-29

$0.07930088888888889

2010-12-29

$0.068316

2010-12-29

$0.30106844444444447

2010-12-01

$0.07434755555555556

2010-11-01

$0.07109555555555555

2010-10-01

$0.0745968888888889

2010-09-01

$0.07512266666666667

2010-08-02

$0.07542844444444445

2010-07-01

$0.07560844444444445

2010-06-01

$0.07642622222222223

2010-05-03

$0.0751248888888889

2010-04-01

$0.076384

2010-03-01

$0.07729066666666666

2010-02-01

$0.07380755555555556

2009-12-29

$0.0768888888888889

2009-12-29

$0.03541066666666667

2009-12-01

$0.07458844444444444

2009-11-02

$0.07904488888888889

2009-10-01

$0.079184

2009-09-01

$0.07789733333333333

2009-08-03

$0.08128311111111111

2009-07-01

$0.081192

2009-06-01

$0.08110044444444445

2009-05-01

$0.08210755555555556

2009-04-01

$0.045388

SPLB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SPLB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPLB

Stock not rated.

SPLB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.53%

-1.36%

2years

SPLB

News
SPLB

Research
SPLB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPLB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

SPLB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0938

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0923

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0916

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0940

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0973

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0974

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0983

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0943

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0972

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0976

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0961

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0957

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0936

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0956

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0877

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1061

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0954

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0969

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0639

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0642

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0638

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0632

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0634

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0618

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0631

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0638

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0639

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0647

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0652

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0652

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0672

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0647

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0649

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0627

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0651

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0641

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0652

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0649

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0668

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0672

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0683

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0677

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0676

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0668

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0681

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0667

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0672

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0668

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0213

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0386

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0672

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0671

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0676

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0701

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0712

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0717

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0709

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0692

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0707

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0716

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0732

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0737

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0739

Unknown

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

Unknown

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

Unknown

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3011

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-06

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0683

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-06

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0793

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

Unknown

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0711

Unknown

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0746

Unknown

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

Unknown

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0754

Unknown

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0756

Unknown

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0764

Unknown

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

Unknown

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0764

Unknown

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0773

Unknown

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

Unknown

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0354

Unknown

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0769

Unknown

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0746

Unknown

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

Unknown

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0792

Unknown

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0779

Unknown

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0813

Unknown

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0812

Unknown

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

Unknown

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0821

Unknown

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0454

Unknown

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-09

Initial

Regular

Monthly

SPLB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

