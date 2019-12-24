Best Dividend Stocks
Spark New Zealand Limited - ADR

Stock

SPKKY

Price as of:

$14.54 +0.11 +0.76%

Industry

Other

SPKKY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.24%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.59

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

82.48%

EPS $0.71

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

SPKKY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.54

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,700

Open Price

$14.37

Day's Range

$14.37 - $14.54

Previous Close

$14.43

52 week low / high

$11.75 - $15.05

Percent off 52 week high

-3.39%

SPKKY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPKKY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

SPKKY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPKKY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-18

$0.294722

2019-09-18

$0.044328

2019-03-13

$0.047516

2019-03-13

$0.315924

2018-09-19

$0.301124

2018-09-19

$0.04529

2018-03-14

$0.337992

2018-03-14

$0.050834

2017-09-20

$0.064287

2017-09-20

$0.330495

2017-03-14

$0.3242954

2017-03-14

$0.0572288

2017-03-14

$0.0058531

2016-09-20

$0.33427865

2016-09-20

$0.0670344

2016-03-15

$0.3196731

2016-03-15

$0.0564128

2016-03-15

$0.00769335

2015-09-30

$0.3112683

2015-03-24

$0.28758135

2014-09-23

$0.299546

2014-03-18

$0.045817

2014-03-18

$0.346188

2013-09-17

$0.3314

2013-03-12

$0.334596

2013-03-12

$0.044283

2012-09-18

$0.451

2012-09-18

$0.059691

2012-03-20

$0.365401

2012-03-20

$0.064483

2011-08-30

$0.310336

2011-08-30

$0.054764

2011-05-17

$0.14111

2011-05-17

$0.024901

2011-02-22

$0.128568

2011-02-22

$0.022686

2010-11-16

$0.132347

2010-11-16

$0.023357

2010-08-31

$0.217677

2010-05-18

$0.201693

2010-02-23

$0.2097

2009-11-17

$0.21564

2009-09-01

$0.2124

2009-05-19

$0.18834

2009-02-24

$0.127651

2008-11-24

$0.133184

2008-08-26

$0.222258

2008-08-26

$0.03922200815

2008-05-20

$0.26775

2008-05-20

$0.04724

2008-02-19

$0.0416415

2008-02-19

$0.235994

2007-11-19

$0.2300185

2007-11-19

$0.0405875

2007-08-21

$0.67949

2007-08-21

$0.1199095

2007-05-22

$0.3565665

2007-05-22

$0.0618035

2007-02-15

$0.0576045

2007-02-15

$0.3264

2006-11-20

$0.326502

2006-11-20

$0.057613

2006-08-22

$0.30209

2006-08-22

$0.0914005

2006-05-23

$0.404345

2006-02-21

$0.4871

2005-11-21

$0.453305

2005-11-21

$0.079985

2005-08-23

$0.477275

2005-08-23

$0.168453

2005-05-24

$0.45475

2005-05-24

$0.080155

2005-02-22

$0.083895

2005-02-22

$0.47515

SPKKY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SPKKY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPKKY

Stock not rated.

SPKKY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-9.11%

-19.83%

0years

SPKKY

SPKKY

SPKKY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPKKY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

SPKKY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0443

Unknown

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

2019-10-15

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.2947

Unknown

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3159

Unknown

2019-03-13

2019-03-14

2019-04-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0475

Unknown

2019-03-13

2019-03-14

2019-04-15

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0453

Unknown

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

2018-10-15

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3011

Unknown

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

2018-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0508

Unknown

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-16

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3380

Unknown

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3305

Unknown

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-10-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0643

Unknown

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-10-16

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0059

Unknown

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-04-17

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0572

Unknown

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-04-17

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3243

Unknown

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-04-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0670

Unknown

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-10-17

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3343

Unknown

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-10-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0077

Unknown

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-04-08

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0564

Unknown

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-04-08

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3197

Unknown

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3113

Unknown

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2876

Unknown

2015-03-24

2015-03-26

2015-04-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2995

Unknown

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-10-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3462

Unknown

2014-03-18

2014-03-20

2014-04-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0458

Unknown

2014-03-18

2014-03-20

2014-04-18

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3314

Unknown

2013-09-17

2013-09-19

2013-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0443

Unknown

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-04-12

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3346

Unknown

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-04-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0597

Unknown

2012-09-18

2012-09-20

2012-10-15

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.4510

Unknown

2012-09-18

2012-09-20

2012-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0645

Unknown

2012-03-20

2012-03-22

2012-04-13

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3654

Unknown

2012-03-20

2012-03-22

2012-04-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0548

Unknown

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-23

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.3103

Unknown

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0249

Unknown

2011-05-17

2011-05-19

2011-06-10

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1411

Unknown

2011-05-17

2011-05-19

2011-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0227

Unknown

2011-02-22

2011-02-24

2011-03-18

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1286

Unknown

2011-02-22

2011-02-24

2011-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0234

Unknown

2010-11-16

2010-11-18

2010-12-10

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1323

Unknown

2010-11-16

2010-11-18

2010-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2177

Unknown

2010-08-31

2010-09-02

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2017

Unknown

2010-05-18

2010-05-20

2010-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2097

Unknown

2010-02-23

2010-02-25

2010-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2156

Unknown

2009-11-17

2009-11-19

2009-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2124

Unknown

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1883

Unknown

2009-05-19

2009-05-21

2009-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1277

Unknown

2009-02-24

2009-02-26

2009-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1332

Unknown

2008-11-24

2008-11-26

2008-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0392

Unknown

2008-08-26

2008-08-28

2008-09-19

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.2223

Unknown

2008-08-26

2008-08-28

2008-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0472

Unknown

2008-05-20

2008-05-22

2008-06-13

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.2678

Unknown

2008-05-20

2008-05-22

2008-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2360

Unknown

2008-02-19

2008-02-21

2008-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0416

Unknown

2008-02-19

2008-02-21

2008-03-14

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0406

Unknown

2007-11-19

2007-11-21

2007-12-14

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.2300

Unknown

2007-11-19

2007-11-21

2007-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1199

Unknown

2007-08-21

2007-08-23

2007-09-14

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.6795

Unknown

2007-08-21

2007-08-23

2007-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0618

Unknown

2007-05-22

2007-05-24

2007-06-15

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.3566

Unknown

2007-05-22

2007-05-24

2007-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3264

Unknown

2007-02-15

2007-02-20

2007-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0576

Unknown

2007-02-15

2007-02-20

2007-03-16

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0576

Unknown

2006-11-20

2006-11-22

2006-12-15

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.3265

Unknown

2006-11-20

2006-11-22

2006-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0914

Unknown

2006-08-22

2006-08-24

2006-09-15

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.3021

Unknown

2006-08-22

2006-08-24

2006-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4043

Unknown

2006-05-23

2006-05-25

2006-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4871

Unknown

2006-02-21

2006-02-23

2006-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

Unknown

2005-11-21

2005-11-23

2005-12-16

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.4533

Unknown

2005-11-21

2005-11-23

2005-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1685

Unknown

2005-08-23

2005-08-25

2005-09-16

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.4773

Unknown

2005-08-23

2005-08-25

2005-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0802

Unknown

2005-05-24

2005-05-26

2005-06-17

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.4548

Unknown

2005-05-24

2005-05-26

2005-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4752

Unknown

2005-02-22

2005-02-24

2005-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0839

Unknown

2005-02-22

2005-02-24

2005-03-18

Extra

Special

Quarter

SPKKY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

disclaimer.

