SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

Stock

SPIB

Price as of:

$35.2 -0.01 -0.03%

Industry

Other

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB)

SPIB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.85%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.00

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get SPIB DARS™ Rating

SPIB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$35.2

Quote Time

Today's Volume

771,400

Open Price

$35.2

Day's Range

$35.17 - $35.24

Previous Close

$35.21

52 week low / high

$32.79 - $35.48

Percent off 52 week high

-0.79%

SPIB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPIB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SPIB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

SPIB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPIB's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.083691

2019-11-01

$0.083923

2019-10-01

$0.086908

2019-09-03

$0.087527

2019-08-01

$0.089359

2019-07-01

$0.091772

2019-06-03

$0.092547

2019-05-01

$0.093084

2019-04-01

$0.093774

2019-03-01

$0.094551

2019-02-01

$0.092603

2018-12-19

$0.094301

2018-12-03

$0.092466

2018-11-01

$0.091003

2018-10-01

$0.089614

2018-09-04

$0.087707

2018-08-01

$0.086881

2018-07-02

$0.086068

2018-06-01

$0.078883

2018-05-01

$0.077784

2018-04-02

$0.076716

2018-03-01

$0.074587

2018-02-01

$0.06673

2017-12-19

$0.11112

2017-12-01

$0.077445

2017-11-01

$0.077158

2017-10-02

$0.077125

2017-09-01

$0.076714

2017-08-01

$0.075824

2017-07-03

$0.076979

2017-06-01

$0.076111

2017-05-01

$0.077543

2017-04-03

$0.075925

2017-03-01

$0.078313

2017-02-01

$0.074272

2016-12-28

$0.074544

2016-12-01

$0.07395

2016-11-01

$0.073839

2016-10-03

$0.075612

2016-09-01

$0.075283

2016-08-01

$0.076333

2016-07-01

$0.078157

2016-06-01

$0.075866

2016-05-02

$0.07676

2016-04-01

$0.075431

2016-03-01

$0.077547

2016-02-01

$0.076458

2015-12-29

$0.076678

2015-12-29

$0.002008

2015-12-01

$0.076726

2015-11-02

$0.075383

2015-10-01

$0.076032

2015-09-01

$0.074152

2015-08-03

$0.073417

2015-07-01

$0.073947

2015-06-01

$0.072215

2015-05-01

$0.074679

2015-04-01

$0.074887

2015-03-02

$0.077513

2015-02-02

$0.073141

2014-12-29

$0.073832

2014-12-01

$0.075113

2014-11-03

$0.074447

2014-10-01

$0.07575

2014-09-02

$0.074307

2014-08-01

$0.075091

2014-07-01

$0.075835

2014-06-02

$0.076407

2014-05-01

$0.076733

2014-04-01

$0.075118

2014-03-03

$0.07792

2014-02-03

$0.075651

2013-12-27

$0.064913

2013-12-27

$0.010387

2013-12-27

$0.075775

2013-12-02

$0.077912

2013-11-01

$0.076384

2013-10-01

$0.078458

2013-09-03

$0.077468

2013-08-01

$0.076207

2013-07-01

$0.078032

2013-06-03

$0.077573

2013-05-01

$0.079734

2013-04-01

$0.079695

2013-03-01

$0.085445

2013-02-01

$0.081909

2012-12-27

$0.082435

2012-12-27

$0.058963

2012-12-27

$0.007973

2012-12-03

$0.085584

2012-11-01

$0.085662

2012-10-01

$0.088486

2012-09-04

$0.088888

2012-08-01

$0.088886

2012-07-02

$0.090894

2012-06-01

$0.093049

2012-05-01

$0.092396

2012-04-02

$0.090867

2012-03-01

$0.093917

2012-02-01

$0.092273

2011-12-28

$0.092787

2011-12-28

$0.088242

2011-12-28

$0.011431

2011-12-01

$0.094857

2011-11-01

$0.093696

2011-10-03

$0.094498

2011-09-01

$0.093826

2011-08-01

$0.093219

2011-07-01

$0.095482

2011-06-01

$0.093375

2011-05-02

$0.097193

2011-04-01

$0.093628

2011-03-01

$0.097374

2011-02-01

$0.088689

2010-12-29

$0.052098

2010-12-29

$0.097407

2010-12-29

$0.100302

2010-12-01

$0.092092

2010-11-01

$0.09076

2010-10-01

$0.098473

2010-09-01

$0.097362

2010-08-02

$0.09872

2010-07-01

$0.100664

2010-06-01

$0.100208

2010-05-03

$0.102625

2010-04-01

$0.10632

2010-03-01

$0.110805

2010-02-01

$0.107571

2009-12-29

$0.114002

2009-12-29

$0.044793

2009-12-01

$0.114338

2009-11-02

$0.117391

2009-10-01

$0.121955

2009-09-01

$0.096051

2009-08-03

$0.159346

2009-07-01

$0.129766

2009-06-01

$0.128505

2009-05-01

$0.129614

2009-04-01

$0.12896

2009-03-02

$0.062118

SPIB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SPIB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPIB

Stock not rated.

SPIB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.35%

0.15%

3years

SPIB

News
SPIB

Research
SPIB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPIB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

SPIB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0837

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0839

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0869

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0894

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0918

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0931

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0938

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0946

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0943

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0896

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0877

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0869

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0861

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0789

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0767

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0746

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0667

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1111

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0774

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0772

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0767

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0761

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0759

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0756

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0759

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0768

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0754

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0020

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0767

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0767

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0754

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0742

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0734

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0739

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0722

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0749

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0731

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0744

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0764

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0767

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0779

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0757

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0104

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0649

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0779

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0764

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0797

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0797

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0854

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0819

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0080

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0824

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0856

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0857

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0889

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0889

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0909

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0924

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0909

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0923

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0114

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0882

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0928

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0949

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0937

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0945

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0938

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0932

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0955

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0934

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0972

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0936

Unknown

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0974

Unknown

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0887

Unknown

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1003

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-06

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0974

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0521

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-06

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0921

Unknown

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0908

Unknown

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

Unknown

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0974

Unknown

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0987

Unknown

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1007

Unknown

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1002

Unknown

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1026

Unknown

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

Unknown

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1108

Unknown

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1076

Unknown

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0448

Unknown

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1140

Unknown

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1143

Unknown

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1174

Unknown

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

Unknown

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0961

Unknown

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1593

Unknown

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1298

Unknown

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1285

Unknown

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1296

Unknown

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1290

Unknown

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

Unknown

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-10

Initial

Regular

Monthly

SPIB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

