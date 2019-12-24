Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Stock

SPHY

Price as of:

$26.3 +0.02 +0.08%

Industry

Other

SPHY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.13%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.61

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SPHY DARS™ Rating

SPHY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.3

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,083

Open Price

$26.3

Day's Range

$26.29 - $26.3

Previous Close

$26.28

52 week low / high

$25.8 - $26.46

Percent off 52 week high

-0.60%

SPHY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPHY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SPHY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPHY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.134464

2019-11-01

$0.133334

2019-10-01

$0.13693

2019-09-03

$0.126225

2019-08-01

$0.138826

2019-07-01

$0.138247

2019-06-03

$0.135219

2019-05-01

$0.130585

2019-04-01

$0.097578

2019-03-01

$0.094897

2019-02-01

$0.093282

2018-12-19

$0.126242

2018-12-03

$0.093389

2018-11-01

$0.092249

2018-10-01

$0.091998

2018-09-04

$0.090549

2018-08-01

$0.090372

2018-07-02

$0.062936

2018-06-01

$0.070766

2018-05-01

$0.070788

2018-04-02

$0.072827

2018-03-01

$0.069752

2018-02-01

$0.077659

2017-12-19

$0.17967

2017-12-01

$0.088173

2017-11-01

$0.091055

2017-10-02

$0.087629

2017-09-01

$0.090919

2017-08-01

$0.090801

2017-07-03

$0.091104

2017-06-01

$0.090906

2017-05-01

$0.091309

2017-04-03

$0.082998

2017-03-01

$0.094163

2017-02-01

$0.093538

2016-12-28

$0.094032

2016-12-01

$0.093722

2016-11-01

$0.092585

2016-10-03

$0.093245

2016-09-01

$0.092552

2016-08-01

$0.092948

2016-07-01

$0.093712

2016-06-01

$0.09317

2016-05-02

$0.091382

2016-04-01

$0.089044

2016-03-01

$0.090102

2016-02-01

$0.089724

2015-12-29

$0.105948

2015-12-01

$0.089336

2015-11-02

$0.086714

2015-10-01

$0.087086

2015-09-01

$0.087388

2015-08-03

$0.089205

2015-07-01

$0.086026

2015-06-01

$0.084719

2015-05-01

$0.083815

2015-04-01

$0.088934

2015-03-02

$0.070326

2015-02-02

$0.073315

2014-12-29

$0.075865

2014-12-29

$0.015471

2014-12-29

$0.009488

2014-12-01

$0.07801

2014-11-03

$0.084468

2014-10-01

$0.071324

2014-09-02

$0.086172

2014-08-01

$0.095791

2014-07-01

$0.0866

2014-06-02

$0.085433

2014-05-01

$0.086246

2014-04-01

$0.075401

2014-03-03

$0.08971

2014-02-03

$0.09541866

2013-12-27

$0.177047

2013-12-02

$0.086174

2013-11-01

$0.085945

2013-10-01

$0.087883

2013-09-03

$0.08485

2013-08-01

$0.082041

2013-07-01

$0.086411

2013-06-03

$0.085358

2013-05-01

$0.086064

2013-04-01

$0.082925

2013-03-01

$0.088368

2013-02-01

$0.076539

2012-12-27

$0.085308

2012-12-03

$0.104767

2012-11-01

$0.088708

2012-10-01

$0.086822

2012-09-04

$0.091999

2012-08-01

$0.089785

2012-07-02

$0.031615

SPHY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPHY

Stock not rated.

SPHY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.41%

59.83%

0years

SPHY

News
SPHY

Research
SPHY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPHY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

SPHY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1345

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1333

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1369

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1262

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1388

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1382

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1352

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1306

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0976

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0949

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1262

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0934

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0922

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0904

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0629

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0728

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0698

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0777

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1797

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0882

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0911

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0876

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0909

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0908

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0911

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0909

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0913

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0942

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0935

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0940

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0937

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0932

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0929

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0937

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0932

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0914

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0901

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0897

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1059

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0893

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0867

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0871

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0874

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0892

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0847

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0838

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0889

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0703

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0095

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0155

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0759

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0845

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0866

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0854

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0754

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0897

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0954

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1770

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0879

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0849

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0854

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0861

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0829

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0884

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0853

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1048

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0887

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0868

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0898

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0316

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-11

Initial

Regular

Monthly

SPHY

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

