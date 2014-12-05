Simon Property Group
Compare SPG to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
SPG Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
SPG Payout History (Paid and Declared)
SPG Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
5.06%
|
27.69%
|
61.17%
|
207.41%
|
310.89%
|
0
Trade SPG using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading SPG’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading SPG’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
The Market Wrap for August 14: A Few Big Missteps for the Market
Aaron Levitt
|
Stocks managed to have another volatile week, which was fitting of this year’s...
News
Simon Property Group Cuts Dividend by 38% Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Shauvik Haldar
|
Simon Property Group Cuts Dividend
News
Brace for the Retail Dividend Landslide
Aaron Levitt
|
Store closures, layoffs and even bankruptcies were already becoming the norm for the...
News
Trending: Simon Property Reopens Malls as Business Struggles
Iuri Struta
|
Simon Property Group is seeking to reopen half of its malls in a...
Research
Dividend University
A Guide to REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) Dividends
Shauna O'Brien
|
Many income-focused investors are attracted to the high dividend yield of REITs. Below...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Uncategorized
Industry: Other
Additional Links:
Simon Property Group- (SPG)-ngages in the ownership, development, and management of retail real estate properties. Its real estate properties consist primarily of regional malls, Premium Outlet centers, The Mills, and community/lifestyle centers. As of December 31, 2007, the company owned or held an interest in 320 income-producing properties in the United States, which consisted of 168 regional malls, 38 Premium Outlet centers, 67 community/lifestyle centers, 37 properties acquired in the Mills acquisition, and 10 other shopping centers or outlet centers in 41 states and Puerto Rico. Simon Property Group was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
