Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF

Stock

SPFF

Price as of:

$11.76 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF)

SPFF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.79%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.68

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SPFF DARS™ Rating

SPFF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$11.76

Quote Time

Today's Volume

17,331

Open Price

$11.76

Day's Range

$11.75 - $11.77

Previous Close

$11.76

52 week low / high

$10.83 - $11.8

Percent off 52 week high

-0.34%

SPFF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPFF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SPFF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SPFF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPFF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-04

$0.0565

2019-11-05

$0.0565

2019-10-03

$0.0575

2019-09-05

$0.0575

2019-08-05

$0.0585

2019-07-03

$0.0585

2019-06-05

$0.0585

2019-05-03

$0.0595

2019-04-03

$0.0595

2019-03-05

$0.0595

2019-02-05

$0.0615

2018-12-28

$0.080521

2018-12-06

$0.0635

2018-11-05

$0.0655

2018-10-03

$0.0675

2018-09-06

$0.0675

2018-08-03

$0.0675

2018-07-05

$0.0675

2018-06-05

$0.0684

2018-05-03

$0.0701

2018-04-04

$0.0735

2018-03-05

$0.0735

2018-02-05

$0.0735

2017-12-28

$0.0735

2017-12-01

$0.0735

2017-11-01

$0.0735

2017-10-02

$0.0735

2017-09-01

$0.0735

2017-08-01

$0.0735

2017-07-03

$0.0735

2017-06-01

$0.0735

2017-05-01

$0.0735

2017-04-03

$0.0735

2017-03-01

$0.0725

2017-02-01

$0.0725

2016-12-28

$0.088327

2016-12-01

$0.0725

2016-11-01

$0.0725

2016-10-03

$0.0725

2016-09-01

$0.0725

2016-08-01

$0.0725

2016-07-01

$0.0725

2016-06-01

$0.0725

2016-05-02

$0.0725

2016-04-01

$0.0775

2016-03-01

$0.0775

2016-02-01

$0.0775

2015-12-29

$0.078477

2015-12-01

$0.0825

2015-11-02

$0.0825

2015-10-01

$0.0825

2015-09-01

$0.0825

2015-08-03

$0.0825

2015-07-01

$0.0825

2015-06-01

$0.0825

2015-05-01

$0.0825

2015-04-01

$0.0825

2015-03-02

$0.0825

2015-02-02

$0.0825

2014-12-29

$0.078881

2014-12-01

$0.0825

2014-11-03

$0.0825

2014-10-01

$0.0825

2014-09-02

$0.0825

2014-08-01

$0.0825

2014-07-01

$0.0825

2014-06-02

$0.0825

2014-05-01

$0.0825

2014-04-01

$0.0825

2014-03-03

$0.0825

2014-02-03

$0.0825

2013-12-27

$0.143208

2013-12-02

$0.086

2013-11-01

$0.086

2013-10-01

$0.082

2013-09-03

$0.0805

2013-08-01

$0.082

2013-07-01

$0.082

2013-06-03

$0.0837

2013-05-01

$0.0876

2013-04-01

$0.0876

2013-03-01

$0.082

2013-02-01

$0.091701

2012-12-27

$0.1421

2012-12-27

$0.013166

2012-12-03

$0.0825

2012-11-01

$0.068571

2012-10-01

$0.101

2012-09-04

$0.183001

2012-08-01

$0.009856

SPFF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SPFF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPFF

Stock not rated.

SPFF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-9.04%

-19.14%

0years

SPFF

News
SPFF

Research
SPFF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPFF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

SPFF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0565

2019-12-03

2019-12-04

2019-12-05

2019-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0565

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

2019-11-06

2019-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

2019-10-04

2019-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2019-09-04

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-06

2019-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

2019-07-05

2019-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2019-06-04

2019-06-05

2019-06-06

2019-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-05-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2019-04-02

2019-04-03

2019-04-04

2019-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2019-03-04

2019-03-05

2019-03-06

2019-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2019-02-04

2019-02-05

2019-02-06

2019-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

2018-12-06

2018-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-06

2018-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2018-10-02

2018-10-03

2018-10-04

2018-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2018-09-05

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-06

2018-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0684

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-06

2018-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0701

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-05

2018-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-06

2018-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-06

2018-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0789

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1432

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0837

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0876

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0876

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0917

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0132

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-09

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1421

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0686

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1010

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1830

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0099

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-10

Initial

Regular

Monthly

SPFF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

