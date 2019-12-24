Best Dividend Stocks
SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

Stock

SPEU

Price as of:

$36.19 +0.09 +0.25%

Industry

Other

SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU)

SPEU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.43%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.52

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

SPEU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$36.19

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,028

Open Price

$36.16

Day's Range

$36.12 - $36.2

Previous Close

$36.1

52 week low / high

$28.73 - $36.47

Percent off 52 week high

-0.77%

SPEU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPEU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SPEU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPEU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.129292

2019-06-24

$0.635615

2019-03-18

$0.252845

2018-12-24

$0.149383

2018-09-24

$0.167368

2018-06-18

$0.628879

2018-03-19

$0.248602

2017-12-15

$0.144318

2017-09-15

$0.031696

2017-06-16

$0.577044

2017-03-17

$0.259229

2016-12-16

$0.139471

2016-09-16

$0.133128

2016-06-17

$0.567918

2016-03-18

$0.253352

2015-12-18

$0.155597

2015-09-18

$0.146599

2015-06-19

$0.560506

2015-03-20

$0.289075

2014-12-19

$0.22467

2014-09-19

$0.148863

2014-06-20

$0.586991

2014-03-21

$1.063257

2013-12-20

$0.17545

2013-09-20

$0.168958

2013-06-21

$0.571616

2013-03-15

$0.288085

2012-12-21

$0.159306

2012-09-21

$0.159026

2012-06-15

$0.592055

2012-03-16

$0.295279

2011-12-16

$0.2175

2011-09-16

$0.130254

2011-06-17

$0.67254

2011-03-18

$0.389768

2010-12-17

$0.408176

2010-09-17

$0.118575

2010-06-18

$0.119431

2010-03-19

$0.245501

2009-12-18

$0.56729

2009-09-18

$0.135535

2009-06-19

$0.542606741

2009-03-20

$0.051964

2008-12-19

$0.338164

2008-09-19

$0.198977

2008-06-20

$0.93101

2008-03-20

$0.358664

2007-12-21

$0.284591

2007-12-21

$0.205986

2007-12-21

$0.055414

2007-09-21

$0.270096

SPEU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SPEU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPEU

Stock not rated.

SPEU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-22.10%

-56.69%

1years

SPEU

SPEU

SPEU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPEU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

SPEU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1293

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6356

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1494

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1674

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6289

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2486

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1443

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0317

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5770

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2592

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1395

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1331

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5679

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2534

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1556

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1466

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5605

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2891

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2247

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1489

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5870

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0633

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1755

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1690

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5716

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2881

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1593

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1590

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5921

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2953

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1303

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6725

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3898

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4082

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1186

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1194

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2455

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5673

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1355

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5426

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0520

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3382

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1990

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9310

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3587

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0554

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2060

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2846

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2701

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SPEU

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

