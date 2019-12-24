Best Dividend Stocks
SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Stock

SPEM

Price as of:

$37.31 -0.01 -0.03%

Industry

Other

SPEM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

2.02%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.76

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

SPEM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$37.31

Quote Time

Today's Volume

146,976

Open Price

$37.32

Day's Range

$37.29 - $37.4

Previous Close

$37.32

52 week low / high

$31.53 - $38.04

Percent off 52 week high

-1.92%

SPEM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPEM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SPEM's Upcoming Dividend

SPEM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPEM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-24

$0.382114

2018-12-24

$0.434868

2018-06-18

$0.322483

2017-12-15

$0.274961

2017-06-16

$0.150586

2016-12-16

$0.246177

2016-06-17

$0.187641

2015-12-18

$0.394732

2015-06-19

$0.229972

2014-12-19

$0.432869

2014-06-20

$0.2776025

2013-12-20

$0.235442

2013-06-21

$0.381463

2012-12-21

$0.3884555

2012-06-15

$0.2809815

2011-12-16

$0.421936

2011-12-16

$0.3420725

2011-06-17

$0.294965

2010-12-17

$0.118751

2010-12-17

$0.202396

2010-12-17

$0.280965

2010-06-18

$0.2599995

2009-12-18

$0.2030945

2009-06-19

$0.024232393

2008-12-19

$0.6925565

2007-12-21

$0.327461

2007-12-21

$0.3720145

SPEM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SPEM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPEM

Stock not rated.

SPEM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

20.77%

0.91%

1years

SPEM

News
SPEM

Research
SPEM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPEM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

SPEM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3821

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4349

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2019-01-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3225

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2750

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1506

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2462

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1876

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3947

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2300

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4329

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2776

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2354

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3815

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3885

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2810

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3421

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4219

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2950

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2810

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2024

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1188

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2600

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2031

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0242

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6926

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3720

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.3275

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Initial

Regular

Annual

SPEM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X