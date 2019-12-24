Best Dividend Stocks
SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Stock

SPDW

Price as of:

$31.19 -0.04 -0.13%

Industry

Other

SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

SPDW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.66%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.16

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SPDW DARS™ Rating

SPDW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$31.19

Quote Time

Today's Volume

266,709

Open Price

$31.21

Day's Range

$31.16 - $31.32

Previous Close

$31.23

52 week low / high

$25.54 - $31.73

Percent off 52 week high

-1.70%

SPDW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPDW has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

SPDW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPDW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-24

$0.578041

2018-12-24

$0.280546

2018-06-15

$0.532513

2017-12-15

$0.229953

2017-06-16

$0.361011

2016-12-16

$0.424299

2016-06-17

$0.376253

2015-12-18

$0.031942

2015-12-18

$0.313068

2015-12-18

$0.004198

2015-06-19

$0.366119

2014-12-19

$0.382081

2014-06-20

$0.560898

2013-12-20

$0.273902

2013-06-21

$0.419596

2012-12-21

$0.263313

2012-06-15

$0.301295

2011-12-16

$0.29242

2011-06-17

$0.418149

2010-12-17

$0.26327

2010-06-18

$0.320293

2009-12-18

$0.188321

2008-12-19

$0.642875

2007-12-21

$0.571133

2007-12-21

$0.087388

SPDW's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SPDW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPDW

Stock not rated.

SPDW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.03%

42.19%

1years

SPDW

SPDW

SPDW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPDW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

SPDW

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5780

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2805

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5325

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2300

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3610

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4243

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3763

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0042

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3131

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0319

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3661

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3821

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5609

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2739

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4196

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2633

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3013

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2924

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4181

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2633

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3203

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1883

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6429

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0874

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.5711

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Initial

Regular

Annual

SPDW

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X