iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund

Stock

SOXX

Price as of:

$251.8 -0.32 -0.13%

Industry

Other

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

SOXX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.39%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.45

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

SOXX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$251.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

35,088

Open Price

$252.68

Day's Range

$251.25 - $252.68

Previous Close

$252.12

52 week low / high

$144.79 - $253.42

Percent off 52 week high

-0.64%

SOXX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SOXX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

SOXX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SOXX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.861531

2019-09-24

$0.960097

2019-06-17

$0.757323

2019-03-20

$0.51961

2018-12-17

$0.338992

2018-09-26

$0.816541

2018-06-26

$0.62036

2018-03-22

$0.375392

2017-12-19

$0.316686

2017-09-26

$0.498527

2017-06-27

$0.359753

2017-03-24

$0.353167

2016-12-21

$0.289869

2016-09-26

$0.456883

2016-06-21

$0.298797

2016-03-23

$0.276038

2015-12-24

$0.193343

2015-09-25

$0.447653

2015-06-24

$0.254645

2015-03-25

$0.259155

2014-12-24

$0.761141

2014-09-24

$0.240118

2014-06-24

$0.242403

2014-03-25

$0.208766

2013-12-23

$0.228984

2013-09-24

$0.300577

2013-06-26

$0.130682

2013-03-25

$0.198811

2012-12-19

$0.187768

2012-09-25

$0.23502

2012-06-19

$0.118181

2012-03-26

$0.104537

2011-12-22

$0.094205

2011-09-26

$0.126265

2011-06-23

$0.106801

2011-03-25

$0.089445

2010-12-20

$0.318186

2010-06-21

$0.215219

2009-12-21

$0.222318

2009-06-22

$0.127094

2008-12-22

$0.248487

2008-06-23

$0.14011

2007-12-27

$0.07494

2007-09-26

$0.081223

2007-06-29

$0.091534

2007-03-26

$0.065308

2006-12-21

$0.010036

2006-09-27

$0.050356

2006-06-23

$0.036554

2005-09-26

$0.02911

2003-09-15

$0.003607

SOXX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SOXX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SOXX

Stock not rated.

SOXX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

37.64%

60.19%

3years

SOXX

News
SOXX

Research
SOXX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SOXX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2003

SOXX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8615

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9601

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7573

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5196

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3390

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8165

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6204

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3754

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3167

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4985

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3598

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3532

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2899

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4569

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2988

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2760

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4477

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2546

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2592

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7611

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2401

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2424

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2088

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2290

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3006

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1307

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1988

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1878

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1182

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1045

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0942

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1263

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1068

2011-06-22

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0894

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3182

2010-12-17

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2152

2010-06-18

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2223

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1271

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2485

Unknown

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1401

Unknown

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0749

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0812

2007-09-25

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0915

2007-06-28

2007-06-29

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0653

2007-03-23

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2006-12-20

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0504

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0366

Unknown

2006-06-23

2006-06-27

2006-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0291

Unknown

2005-09-26

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0036

Unknown

2003-09-15

2003-09-17

2003-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

SOXX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X