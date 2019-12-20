Best Dividend Stocks
Solvay Bank Corp.

Stock

SOBS

Price as of:

$38.0 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

SOBS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.68%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SOBS DARS™ Rating

SOBS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$38.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

500

Open Price

$37.8

Day's Range

$37.8 - $38.0

Previous Close

$38.0

52 week low / high

$35.49 - $43.5

Percent off 52 week high

-12.64%

SOBS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3500

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3500

2019-12-17

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-24

Regular

Trade SOBS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

SOBS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SOBS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.35

2019-09-27

$0.35

2019-06-27

$0.35

2019-03-28

$0.35

2018-12-28

$0.34

2018-09-27

$0.34

2018-06-28

$0.33

2018-03-28

$0.33

2017-12-28

$0.32

2017-09-28

$0.32

2017-06-28

$0.32

2017-03-29

$0.32

2016-12-28

$0.31

2016-09-28

$0.31

2016-06-29

$0.31

2016-03-30

$0.31

2015-12-29

$0.3

2015-09-28

$0.3

2015-06-29

$0.3

2015-03-27

$0.3

2014-12-30

$0.29

2014-09-29

$0.29

2014-06-30

$0.29

2014-03-27

$0.29

2013-12-30

$0.29

2013-09-27

$0.28

2013-06-28

$0.28

2013-03-26

$0.28

2012-12-04

$0.29

2012-09-27

$0.27

2012-06-27

$0.27

2012-03-27

$0.27

2012-01-04

$0.27

2011-09-29

$0.26

2011-06-29

$0.26

2010-12-30

$0.28

2010-10-06

$0.24

2010-06-29

$0.24

2010-04-05

$0.24

2010-01-05

$0.26

2009-10-01

$0.23

2009-06-29

$0.23

2009-03-27

$0.23

2009-02-02

$0.02

2009-02-02

$0.22

2008-10-07

$0.22

2008-06-27

$0.22

2008-03-28

$0.22

2007-12-28

$0.23

2007-09-27

$0.21

2007-06-28

$0.21

2007-03-27

$0.21

2006-12-28

$0.22

2006-10-05

$0.2

2006-06-29

$0.2

2006-03-23

$0.2

2005-12-29

$0.22

2005-10-06

$0.18

2005-06-29

$0.18

2005-04-15

$0.18

2004-12-30

$0.22

2004-09-29

$0.16

2004-06-29

$0.16

2004-03-30

$0.16

2003-12-30

$0.195

2003-09-29

$0.135

2003-06-27

$0.135

2003-03-28

$0.135

2002-12-30

$0.17

2002-09-27

$0.11

2002-06-27

$0.11

2002-03-27

$0.11

2001-09-27

$0.09

2001-06-28

$0.09

2001-04-03

$0.09

2000-09-28

$0.07

2000-06-29

$0.07

2000-03-29

$0.06875

1999-09-29

$0.0625

1999-06-29

$0.0625

1999-03-30

$0.0625

1998-09-29

$0.05

1998-06-29

$0.05

1998-03-30

$0.05

1997-09-29

$0.04375

1997-07-07

$0.04375

1997-04-02

$0.04375

1996-09-27

$0.040625

1996-07-09

$0.040625

1996-03-28

$0.040625

1995-09-28

$0.034375

1995-05-25

$0.034375

SOBS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SOBS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SOBS

Stock not rated.

SOBS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.13%

4.48%

5years

SOBS

News
SOBS

Research
SOBS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SOBS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

SOBS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3500

2019-12-17

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-09-17

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-06-18

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-02-19

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2018-12-18

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2018-09-18

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-06-19

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-02-20

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-09-19

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-06-20

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-03-21

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-12-20

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-09-20

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-06-21

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-03-22

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-12-15

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-09-15

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-06-16

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-03-17

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2014-12-16

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

2015-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2014-09-16

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2014-06-17

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2014-03-18

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2013-12-17

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

2014-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-09-17

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

2013-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-06-18

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-03-19

2013-03-26

2013-03-29

2013-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2012-11-20

2012-12-04

2012-12-06

2012-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-09-18

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

2012-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-03-20

2012-03-27

2012-03-29

2012-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2011-12-20

2012-01-04

2012-01-06

2012-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-09-20

2011-09-29

2011-10-03

2011-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2011-06-29

2011-06-30

2011-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

Unknown

2010-12-30

2011-01-03

2011-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

Unknown

2010-10-06

2010-10-01

2010-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

Unknown

2010-06-29

2010-07-01

2010-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-03-30

2010-04-05

2010-03-30

2010-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2010-01-05

2010-01-04

2010-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

Unknown

2009-10-01

2009-10-01

2009-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-06-16

2009-06-29

2009-07-01

2009-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-03-17

2009-03-27

2009-03-27

2009-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-12-23

2009-02-02

2009-01-02

2009-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2008-12-23

2009-02-02

2009-01-02

2009-01-26

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-09-16

2008-10-07

2008-10-01

2008-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-06-17

2008-06-27

2008-07-01

2008-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-03-18

2008-03-28

2008-03-27

2008-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-12-18

2007-12-28

2008-01-02

2008-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2007-09-18

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

2007-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2007-06-19

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2007-03-20

2007-03-27

2007-03-28

2007-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-12-19

2006-12-28

2007-01-02

2007-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-09-19

2006-10-05

2006-10-02

2006-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-06-20

2006-06-29

2006-07-03

2006-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-03-21

2006-03-23

2006-03-27

2006-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-12-20

2005-12-29

2006-01-03

2006-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-10-04

2005-10-06

2005-10-05

2005-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-06-21

2005-06-29

2005-07-01

2005-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-03-15

2005-04-15

2005-04-01

2005-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2004-12-21

2004-12-30

2005-01-03

2005-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2004-09-21

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2004-06-15

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

2004-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2004-03-16

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

2004-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2003-12-16

2003-12-30

2004-01-02

2004-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2003-09-16

2003-09-29

2003-10-01

2003-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2003-06-17

2003-06-27

2003-07-01

2003-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2003-03-18

2003-03-28

2003-04-01

2003-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2002-12-17

2002-12-30

2003-01-02

2003-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-09-17

2002-09-27

2002-10-01

2002-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-06-18

2002-06-27

2002-07-01

2002-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-03-19

2002-03-27

2002-04-01

2002-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-09-18

2001-09-27

2001-10-01

2001-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-06-19

2001-06-28

2001-07-02

2001-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-03-20

2001-04-03

2001-04-02

2001-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2000-09-19

2000-09-28

2000-10-02

2000-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2000-06-27

2000-06-29

2000-06-30

2000-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

2000-03-21

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-09-21

1999-09-29

1999-10-01

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-06-22

1999-06-29

1999-07-01

1999-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-03-16

1999-03-30

1999-04-01

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-09-22

1998-09-29

1998-10-01

1998-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-06-23

1998-06-29

1998-07-01

1998-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-03-17

1998-03-30

1998-04-01

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1997-09-16

1997-09-29

1997-10-01

1997-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1997-06-17

1997-07-07

1997-07-01

1997-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1997-03-18

1997-04-02

1997-04-01

1997-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

1996-09-24

1996-09-27

1996-10-01

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

1996-06-18

1996-07-09

1996-07-01

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

1996-03-19

1996-03-28

1996-04-01

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0344

1995-09-19

1995-09-28

1995-10-02

1995-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0344

1995-05-16

1995-05-25

1995-06-01

1995-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0344

1995-03-06

Unknown

1995-03-06

1995-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

SOBS

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

