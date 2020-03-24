Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Stock

SNLN

Price as of:

$14.33 +0.2 +1.42%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN)

SNLN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.74%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.82

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SNLN DARS™ Rating

SNLN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.33

Quote Time

Today's Volume

130,100

Open Price

$14.14

Day's Range

$13.88 - $14.67

Previous Close

$14.13

52 week low / high

$13.88 - $17.87

Percent off 52 week high

-19.81%

SNLN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SNLN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SNLN

Compare SNLN to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade SNLN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SNLN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SNLN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-13

$0.068269

2020-02-14

$0.061975

2020-01-15

$0.067893

2019-12-13

$0.059218

2019-11-15

$0.050867

2019-10-15

$0.049913

2019-09-13

$0.0572

2019-08-15

$0.083381

2019-07-15

$0.073091

2019-06-14

$0.070327

2019-05-15

$0.085267

2019-04-15

$0.081034

2019-03-15

$0.07081

2019-02-15

$0.071887

2019-01-15

$0.074745

2018-12-14

$0.093074

2018-11-15

$0.072531

2018-10-15

$0.070817

2018-09-14

$0.068415

2018-08-15

$0.067812

2018-07-13

$0.066294

2018-06-15

$0.077834

2018-05-15

$0.075341

2018-04-13

$0.069948

2018-03-15

$0.070257

2018-02-15

$0.066631

2018-01-12

$0.065076

2017-12-15

$0.068514

2017-11-15

$0.07767

2017-10-13

$0.068843

2017-09-15

$0.065722

2017-08-15

$0.066566

2017-07-14

$0.069093

2017-06-15

$0.077307

2017-05-15

$0.077446

2017-04-13

$0.073664

2017-03-15

$0.077588

2017-02-15

$0.068229

2017-01-13

$0.072613

2016-12-15

$0.061203

2016-11-15

$0.065232

2016-10-14

$0.065397

2016-09-15

$0.074019

2016-08-15

$0.074301

2016-07-15

$0.071644

2016-06-15

$0.063602

2016-05-13

$0.070895

2016-04-15

$0.066012

2016-03-15

$0.068116

2016-02-12

$0.065774

2016-01-15

$0.070652

2015-12-15

$0.06611

2015-11-13

$0.067983

2015-10-15

$0.067358

2015-09-15

$0.069025

2015-08-14

$0.068971

2015-07-15

$0.062721

2015-06-15

$0.062101

2015-05-15

$0.062747

2015-04-15

$0.062573

2015-03-13

$0.06323

2015-02-13

$0.064382

2015-01-15

$0.07065

2014-12-15

$0.064078

2014-11-14

$0.062779

2014-10-15

$0.047252

2014-09-15

$0.054211

2014-08-15

$0.076926

2014-07-15

$0.07255

2014-06-13

$0.082889

2014-05-15

$0.069484

2014-04-15

$0.076423

2014-03-14

$0.078046

2014-02-14

$0.077531

2014-01-15

$0.083787

2013-12-13

$0.077155

2013-12-13

$0.055007

2013-11-15

$0.074746

2013-10-15

$0.080788

2013-09-13

$0.077778

2013-08-15

$0.084164

2013-07-15

$0.081216

2013-06-14

$0.085397

2013-05-15

$0.08976

2013-04-15

$0.084598

2013-03-15

$0.081238

2013-02-15

$0.085385

2013-01-15

$0.098795

2012-12-14

$0.149415

SNLN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SNLN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SNLN

Stock not rated.

SNLN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.73%

-1.03%

0years

SNLN

News
SNLN

Research
SNLN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SNLN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SNLN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0683

2020-03-12

2020-03-13

2020-03-16

2020-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2020-02-13

2020-02-14

2020-02-18

2020-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0679

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-01-16

2020-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0592

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0509

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0499

2019-10-14

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0572

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0834

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0731

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-16

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0703

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0853

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-16

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-16

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0719

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0931

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-16

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0684

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0703

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0666

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0651

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0777

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0666

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0691

2017-07-13

2017-07-14

2017-07-18

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0773

2017-06-14

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0774

2017-05-12

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0737

2017-04-12

2017-04-13

2017-04-18

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2017-03-14

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0682

2017-02-14

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0726

2017-01-12

2017-01-13

2017-01-18

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0612

2016-12-14

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0652

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0654

2016-10-13

2016-10-14

2016-10-18

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2016-09-14

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

2016-08-12

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0716

2016-07-14

2016-07-15

2016-07-19

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0636

2016-06-14

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0709

2016-05-12

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2016-04-14

2016-04-15

2016-04-19

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0681

2016-03-14

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2016-02-11

2016-02-12

2016-02-17

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0707

2016-01-14

2016-01-15

2016-01-20

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0661

2015-12-14

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-11-12

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2015-10-14

2015-10-15

2015-10-19

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2015-09-14

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2015-08-13

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0627

2015-07-14

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2015-06-12

2015-06-15

2015-06-17

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0627

2015-05-14

2015-05-15

2015-05-19

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0626

2015-04-14

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0632

2015-03-12

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2015-02-12

2015-02-13

2015-02-18

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0707

2015-01-14

2015-01-15

2015-01-20

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0641

2014-12-12

2014-12-15

2014-12-17

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0628

2014-11-13

2014-11-14

2014-11-18

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0473

2014-10-14

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0542

2014-09-12

2014-09-15

2014-09-17

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0769

2014-08-14

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0726

2014-07-14

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0829

2014-06-12

2014-06-13

2014-06-17

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2014-05-14

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0764

2014-04-14

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2014-03-13

2014-03-14

2014-03-18

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2014-02-13

2014-02-14

2014-02-19

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0838

2014-01-14

2014-01-15

2014-01-17

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-12-12

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2013-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0772

2013-12-12

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

2013-11-14

2013-11-15

2013-11-19

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0808

2013-10-14

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

2013-09-12

2013-09-13

2013-09-17

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0842

2013-08-14

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0812

2013-07-12

2013-07-15

2013-07-17

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0854

2013-06-13

2013-06-14

2013-06-18

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0898

2013-05-14

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0846

2013-04-12

2013-04-15

2013-04-17

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0812

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0854

2013-02-14

2013-02-15

2013-02-20

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2013-01-14

2013-01-15

2013-01-17

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1494

2012-12-13

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

2012-12-31

Initial

Regular

Monthly

SNLN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X