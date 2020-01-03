Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund

Stock

SMMU

Price as of:

$50.63 +0.01 +0.02%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund (SMMU)

SMMU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.66%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.84

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SMMU DARS™ Rating

SMMU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$50.63

Quote Time

Today's Volume

22,300

Open Price

$50.64

Day's Range

$50.58 - $50.67

Previous Close

$50.62

52 week low / high

$49.77 - $51.1

Percent off 52 week high

-0.92%

SMMU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SMMU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SMMU's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SMMU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SMMU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.07

2019-11-01

$0.07

2019-10-01

$0.075

2019-09-03

$0.07

2019-08-01

$0.075

2019-07-01

$0.08

2019-06-03

$0.08

2019-05-01

$0.08

2019-04-01

$0.08

2019-03-01

$0.085

2019-02-01

$0.09

2018-12-28

$0.08

2018-12-03

$0.085

2018-11-01

$0.078

2018-10-01

$0.07

2018-09-04

$0.074

2018-08-01

$0.07

2018-07-02

$0.072

2018-06-01

$0.074

2018-05-01

$0.068

2018-04-02

$0.064

2018-03-01

$0.064

2018-02-01

$0.062

2017-12-28

$0.06

2017-12-01

$0.061

2017-11-01

$0.058

2017-10-02

$0.066

2017-09-01

$0.062

2017-08-01

$0.058

2017-07-03

$0.058

2017-06-01

$0.057

2017-05-01

$0.057

2017-04-03

$0.057

2017-03-01

$0.057

2017-02-01

$0.054

2016-12-28

$0.05

2016-12-01

$0.043

2016-11-01

$0.041

2016-10-03

$0.042

2016-09-01

$0.042

2016-08-01

$0.043

2016-07-01

$0.043

2016-06-01

$0.04

2016-05-02

$0.042

2016-04-01

$0.039

2016-03-01

$0.042

2016-02-01

$0.04

2015-12-29

$0.039

2015-12-01

$0.039

2015-11-02

$0.037

2015-09-30

$0.035

2015-08-31

$0.035

2015-07-31

$0.039

2015-06-30

$0.04

2015-05-29

$0.036

2015-04-30

$0.037

2015-03-31

$0.036

2015-01-30

$0.035

2014-12-29

$0.036

2014-11-28

$0.035

2014-10-31

$0.033

2014-09-30

$0.034

2014-08-29

$0.03

2014-07-31

$0.029

2014-06-30

$0.027

2014-05-30

$0.025

2014-04-30

$0.025

2014-03-31

$0.024

2014-02-28

$0.02

2014-01-31

$0.016

2013-12-27

$0.015

2013-11-29

$0.014

2013-10-31

$0.0126

2013-09-30

$0.0126

2013-08-30

$0.0125

2013-07-31

$0.015

2013-06-28

$0.0245

2013-05-31

$0.027

2013-04-30

$0.035

2013-03-28

$0.0038

2013-02-28

$0.04

2013-01-31

$0.04

2012-12-27

$0.041

2012-12-12

$0.004385

2012-11-30

$0.043

2012-10-31

$0.045

2012-09-28

$0.045

2012-08-31

$0.046

2012-07-31

$0.045

2012-06-29

$0.037

2012-05-31

$0.035

2012-04-30

$0.04

2012-03-30

$0.04

2012-02-29

$0.05441

2012-01-31

$0.055

2011-12-07

$0.01616

2011-12-07

$0.01605

2011-11-30

$0.04351

2011-10-31

$0.04095

2011-09-30

$0.04055

2011-08-31

$0.05169

2011-07-29

$0.03385

2011-06-30

$0.05359

2011-05-31

$0.04734

2011-04-29

$0.04161

2011-03-31

$0.05062

2011-02-28

$0.06037

2011-01-31

$0.04655

2010-12-29

$0.06653

2010-11-30

$0.05578

2010-10-29

$0.03969

2010-09-30

$0.05075

2010-08-31

$0.04695

2010-07-30

$0.04393

2010-06-30

$0.05346

2010-05-28

$0.04244

2010-04-30

$0.04271

2010-03-31

$0.05014

2010-02-26

$0.03034

SMMU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SMMU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SMMU

Stock not rated.

SMMU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

18.33%

-2.44%

5years

SMMU

News
SMMU

Research
SMMU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SMMU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SMMU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0700

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-09-29

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-08-28

2015-08-31

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2015-07-30

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-06-29

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2015-05-28

2015-05-29

2015-06-02

2015-06-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2015-04-29

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2015-03-30

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-01-29

2015-01-30

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-11-26

2014-11-28

2014-12-02

2014-12-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2014-10-30

2014-10-31

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2014-09-29

2014-09-30

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2014-08-28

2014-08-29

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2014-07-30

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2014-06-27

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2014-05-29

2014-05-30

2014-06-03

2014-06-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2014-04-29

2014-04-30

2014-05-02

2014-05-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2014-03-28

2014-03-31

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2014-02-27

2014-02-28

2014-03-04

2014-03-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0160

2014-01-30

2014-01-31

2014-02-04

2014-02-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0140

2013-11-27

2013-11-29

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0126

2013-10-30

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0126

2013-09-27

2013-09-30

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0125

2013-08-29

2013-08-30

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2013-07-30

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0245

2013-06-27

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2013-05-30

2013-05-31

2013-06-04

2013-06-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-04-29

2013-04-30

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0038

2013-03-27

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-04-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2013-02-27

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-03-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2013-01-30

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0044

2012-12-11

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2012-11-29

2012-11-30

2012-12-04

2012-12-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2012-10-30

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-11-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2012-09-27

2012-09-28

2012-10-02

2012-10-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2012-08-30

2012-08-31

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2012-07-30

2012-07-31

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2012-06-28

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-05-30

2012-05-31

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-04-27

2012-04-30

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-03-29

2012-03-30

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0544

2012-02-28

2012-02-29

2012-03-02

2012-03-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2012-01-30

2012-01-31

2012-02-02

2012-02-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0161

2011-12-06

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2011-12-13

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0162

2011-12-06

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2011-12-13

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2011-11-29

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2011-10-28

2011-10-31

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0406

2011-09-29

2011-09-30

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0517

Unknown

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0339

Unknown

2011-07-29

2011-08-02

2011-08-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0536

Unknown

2011-06-30

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0473

Unknown

2011-05-31

2011-06-02

2011-06-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0416

Unknown

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0506

Unknown

2011-03-31

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0604

Unknown

2011-02-28

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0466

Unknown

2011-01-31

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0558

Unknown

2010-11-30

2010-12-02

2010-12-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0397

Unknown

2010-10-29

2010-11-02

2010-11-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

Unknown

2010-09-30

2010-10-04

2010-10-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

Unknown

2010-08-31

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

Unknown

2010-07-30

2010-08-03

2010-08-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

Unknown

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0424

Unknown

2010-05-28

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0427

Unknown

2010-04-30

2010-05-04

2010-05-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0501

Unknown

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

2010-04-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0303

Unknown

2010-02-26

2010-03-02

2010-03-04

Initial, Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

SMMU

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X