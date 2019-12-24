Best Dividend Stocks
Salient Midstream and MLP Fund

Stock

SMM

Price as of:

$7.78 -0.03 -0.38%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
SMM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

8.99%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get SMM DARS™ Rating

SMM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.78

Quote Time

Today's Volume

316,800

Open Price

$7.76

Day's Range

$7.73 - $7.84

Previous Close

$7.81

52 week low / high

$6.8 - $9.3

Percent off 52 week high

-16.34%

SMM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SMM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SMM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

SMM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SMM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-15

$0.171

2019-08-15

$0.171

2019-05-15

$0.171

2019-02-15

$0.171

2018-11-14

$0.171

2018-08-15

$0.171

2018-05-16

$0.171

2018-02-14

$0.244

2017-11-16

$0.244

2017-08-16

$0.244

2017-05-17

$0.244

2017-02-15

$0.244

2016-11-16

$0.244

2016-08-17

$0.244

2016-05-18

$0.325

2016-02-17

$0.325

2015-11-16

$0.369

2015-08-17

$0.368

2015-05-19

$0.367

2015-02-17

$0.366

2015-01-22

$0.197

2014-11-17

$0.365

2014-08-15

$0.357

2014-05-19

$0.353

2014-02-12

$0.35

2013-11-15

$0.347

2013-08-15

$0.345

2013-05-17

$0.34

2013-02-14

$0.335

2012-11-15

$0.33

2012-08-15

$0.325

SMM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SMM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SMM

Stock not rated.

SMM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-15.61%

-9.64%

0years

SMM

SMM

SMM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SMM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

SMM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1710

2019-11-07

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1710

2019-08-05

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1710

2019-05-06

2019-05-15

2019-05-16

2019-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1710

2019-02-07

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1710

2018-11-05

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1710

2018-08-06

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

2018-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1710

2018-05-07

2018-05-16

2018-05-17

2018-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2440

2018-02-05

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2440

2017-11-06

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2440

2017-08-07

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2440

2017-05-04

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2440

2017-02-07

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2440

2016-11-07

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2440

2016-08-08

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2016-05-05

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2016-02-03

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3690

2015-11-04

2015-11-16

2015-11-18

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3680

2015-08-06

2015-08-17

2015-08-19

2015-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3670

2015-05-06

2015-05-19

2015-05-21

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3660

2015-02-06

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1970

2015-01-16

2015-01-22

2015-01-26

2015-01-28

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.3650

Unknown

2014-11-17

2014-11-13

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3570

2014-08-05

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3530

2014-05-06

2014-05-19

2014-05-21

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2014-02-06

2014-02-12

2014-02-17

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3470

2013-11-07

2013-11-15

2013-11-19

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2013-08-06

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2013-05-10

2013-05-17

2013-05-21

2013-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2013-02-07

2013-02-14

2013-02-19

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2012-11-07

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2012-07-10

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-08-22

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SMM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its common shareholders. The Fund seeks to invest in a portfolio of energy companies that own midstream and other energy assets.

