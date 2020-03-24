Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

SPDR Russell 2000 Low Volatility ETF

Stock

SMLV

Price as of:

$61.54 +3.68 +6.36%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR Russell 2000 Low Volatility ETF (SMLV)

SMLV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.14%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.82

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SMLV DARS™ Rating

SMLV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$61.54

Quote Time

Today's Volume

56,100

Open Price

$60.96

Day's Range

$59.58 - $61.82

Previous Close

$57.86

52 week low / high

$56.0 - $101.53

Percent off 52 week high

-39.39%

SMLV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SMLV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SMLV

Compare SMLV to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.4 5.70% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 5.26% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 4.0 4.54% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.44% 42.07% 20.51% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.21% 44.91% 16.45% 33
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade SMLV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SMLV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SMLV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-20

$0.453795

2019-12-20

$0.798997

2019-09-20

$0.633506

2019-06-21

$0.752645

2019-03-15

$0.433982

2018-12-21

$0.892533

2018-09-21

$0.695541

2018-06-15

$0.599088

2018-03-16

$0.422412

2017-12-15

$0.894458

2017-12-15

$3.658946

2017-12-15

$1.294067

2017-09-15

$0.563853

2017-06-16

$0.465463

2017-03-17

$0.359122

2016-12-16

$1.058411

2016-12-16

$0.297446

2016-09-16

$0.565231

2016-06-17

$0.49804

2016-03-18

$0.424716

2015-12-18

$0.84899

2015-09-18

$0.484025

2015-06-19

$0.511001

2015-03-20

$0.118557

2014-12-19

$1.03117

2014-09-19

$0.372492

2014-06-20

$0.444444

2014-03-21

$0.303328

2013-12-20

$0.9159

2013-12-20

$0.68592

2013-09-20

$0.441735

2013-06-21

$0.418682

2013-03-15

$0.147578

SMLV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SMLV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SMLV

Stock not rated.

SMLV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-36.93%

-30.70%

1years

SMLV

News
SMLV

Research
SMLV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SMLV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SMLV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4538

2020-03-19

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7990

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6335

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7526

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4340

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8925

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6955

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5991

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4224

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2941

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$3.6589

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.8945

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5639

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4655

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3591

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2974

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$1.0584

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5652

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4980

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4247

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8490

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4840

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5110

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1186

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0312

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4444

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3033

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6859

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.9159

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4417

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4187

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1476

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SMLV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X