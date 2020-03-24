Best Dividend Stocks
iShares FactorSelect MSCI USA Small-Cap

Stock

SMLF

Price as of:

$28.02 +2.38 +9.28%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares FactorSelect MSCI USA Small-Cap (SMLF)

SMLF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.58%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.92

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


SMLF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$28.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

253,500

Open Price

$27.09

Day's Range

$26.81 - $28.12

Previous Close

$25.64

52 week low / high

$24.18 - $44.18

Percent off 52 week high

-36.58%

SMLF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SMLF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SMLF

Compare SMLF to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Click here to learn more.

SMLF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SMLF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-25

$0.114403

2019-12-16

$0.229444

2019-09-24

$0.115291

2019-06-17

$0.145888

2019-03-20

$0.107605

2018-12-17

$0.146756

2018-09-26

$0.103422

2018-06-26

$0.100786

2018-03-22

$0.066423

2017-12-21

$0.154694

2017-09-26

$0.081066

2017-06-27

$0.079494

2017-03-24

$0.051088

2016-12-22

$0.107923

2016-09-26

$0.07425

2016-06-21

$0.052067

2016-03-23

$0.042997

2015-12-24

$0.11342

2015-09-25

$0.080323

2015-06-24

$0.041452

SMLF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SMLF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SMLF

Stock not rated.

SMLF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

35.82%

53.42%

4years

SMLF

SMLF

SMLF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SMLF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

SMLF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1144

2020-03-24

2020-03-25

2020-03-26

2020-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2294

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1153

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1459

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1076

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1468

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1034

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1008

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0664

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1547

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0811

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0795

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0511

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1079

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0743

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0521

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0430

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1134

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0803

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0415

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SMLF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

