SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Stock

SLYG

Price as of:

$43.65 +3.8 +9.54%

Industry

Other

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

SLYG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.23%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.49

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

SLYG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$43.65

Quote Time

Today's Volume

353,900

Open Price

$41.97

Day's Range

$41.7 - $43.68

Previous Close

$39.85

52 week low / high

$38.47 - $66.92

Percent off 52 week high

-34.77%

SLYG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SLYG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SLYG

Compare SLYG to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.4 5.70% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 5.26% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 4.0 4.54% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.44% 42.07% 20.51% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.21% 44.91% 16.45% 33
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade SLYG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

SLYG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SLYG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.122674

2019-12-23

$0.23111

2019-09-23

$0.168402

2019-06-24

$0.1802

2019-03-18

$0.119739

2018-12-24

$0.192043

2018-09-24

$0.141456

2018-06-18

$0.128238

2018-03-19

$0.0281341875

2017-12-15

$0.01910575

2017-12-15

$0.054577875

2017-12-15

$0.5080158125

2017-09-15

$0.034992875

2017-06-16

$0.036681

2017-03-17

$0.0200086875

2016-12-16

$0.04965825

2016-09-16

$0.0288521875

2016-06-17

$0.0320060625

2016-03-18

$0.03701925

2015-12-18

$0.42210775

2015-12-18

$0.0527338125

2015-12-18

$0.0485414375

2015-09-18

$0.033181375

2015-06-19

$0.0359800625

2015-03-20

$0.0278800625

2014-12-19

$0.14552775

2014-12-19

$0.033090125

2014-12-19

$0.2581296875

2014-09-19

$0.0198416875

2014-06-20

$0.0207505625

2014-03-21

$0.01479

2013-12-20

$0.0208858125

2013-09-20

$0.0168026875

2013-06-21

$0.0182240625

2013-03-15

$0.0128461875

2012-12-21

$0.05358175

2012-09-21

$0.0165496875

2012-06-15

$0.019045125

2012-03-16

$0.021366375

2011-12-16

$0.0160095625

2011-09-16

$0.0110829375

2011-06-17

$0.0099375

2011-03-18

$0.011698875

2010-12-17

$0.0101489375

2010-09-17

$0.00357125

2010-06-18

$0.0019294375

2010-03-19

$0.002873625

2009-12-18

$0.001801625

2009-09-18

$0.00453644125

2009-06-19

$0.0049981501875

2009-03-20

$0.010219144125

2008-12-19

$0.0119041875

2008-09-19

$0.0075340625

2008-06-20

$0.01191375

2008-03-20

$0.006009625

2007-12-21

$0.093248125

2007-12-21

$0.0032725

2007-09-21

$0.0071216875

SLYG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SLYG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SLYG

Stock not rated.

SLYG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.01%

-29.85%

1years

SLYG

News
SLYG

Research
SLYG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SLYG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

SLYG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1227

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2311

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1684

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1802

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1197

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1920

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1415

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1282

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0281

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5080

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0546

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0191

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0367

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0497

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0289

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0370

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0485

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0527

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4221

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0332

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0360

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0279

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2581

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0331

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1455

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0198

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0148

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0209

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0168

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0182

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0128

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0536

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0165

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0190

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0214

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0160

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0111

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0099

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0117

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0101

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0036

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0019

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0029

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0018

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0045

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0102

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0060

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0932

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0071

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SLYG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X