SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

Stock

SLY

Price as of:

$45.95 +3.7 +8.76%

Industry

Other

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)

SLY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.10%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.89

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SLY DARS™ Rating

SLY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$45.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

614,700

Open Price

$44.81

Day's Range

$44.04 - $46.41

Previous Close

$42.25

52 week low / high

$40.78 - $74.23

Percent off 52 week high

-38.10%

SLY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SLY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SLY

Compare SLY to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.4 5.70% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 5.26% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 4.0 4.54% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.44% 42.07% 20.51% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.21% 44.91% 16.45% 33
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Trade SLY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SLY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SLY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.222028

2019-12-23

$0.309638

2019-09-23

$0.23873

2019-06-24

$0.25059

2019-03-18

$0.188876

2018-12-24

$0.289092

2018-09-24

$0.250616

2018-06-18

$0.225608

2018-03-19

$0.08582525

2017-12-15

$0.2698365

2017-12-15

$0.15144175

2017-12-15

$0.1669735

2017-09-15

$0.0964755

2017-06-16

$0.09358625

2017-03-17

$0.08842675

2016-12-16

$0.064372

2016-12-16

$0.116809

2016-12-16

$0.63921125

2016-09-16

$0.08268

2016-06-17

$0.088235

2016-03-18

$0.08727025

2015-12-18

$0.109184

2015-12-18

$0.08866475

2015-12-18

$0.452545

2015-09-18

$0.08564775

2015-06-19

$0.0907315

2015-03-20

$0.08573225

2014-12-19

$0.09819125

2014-12-19

$0.39495075

2014-12-19

$0.238788

2014-09-19

$0.0724615

2014-06-20

$0.07731275

2014-03-21

$0.06106375

2013-12-20

$0.30234825

2013-12-20

$0.230312

2013-12-20

$0.0777835

2013-09-20

$0.057433

2013-06-21

$0.06780675

2013-03-15

$0.0383715

2012-12-21

$0.14247975

2012-09-21

$0.05313325

2012-06-15

$0.07567175

2012-03-16

$0.053061

2011-12-16

$0.05276325

2011-09-16

$0.043174

2011-06-17

$0.041055

2011-03-18

$0.02729525

2010-12-17

$0.07031025

2010-12-17

$0.01065475

2010-09-17

$0.0400335

2010-06-18

$0.04041025

2010-03-19

$0.02928025

2009-12-18

$0.03032725

2009-09-18

$0.0413318705

2009-06-19

$0.0419714795

2009-03-20

$0.04810255

2008-12-19

$0.0569935

2008-09-19

$0.0547895

2008-06-20

$0.0674115

2008-03-20

$0.04851225

2007-12-21

$0.0507855

2007-09-21

$0.0439365

SLY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SLY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SLY

Stock not rated.

SLY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.82%

-10.10%

1years

SLY

News
SLY

Research
SLY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SLY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SLY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2220

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3096

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2387

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2506

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1889

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2891

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2506

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2256

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0858

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1670

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1514

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2698

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0965

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0936

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0884

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6392

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1168

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0644

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0827

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0882

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0873

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4525

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0887

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1092

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0856

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0907

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0857

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2388

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0982

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0773

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0611

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0778

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2303

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3023

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0574

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0678

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0384

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1425

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0531

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0757

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0531

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0528

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0432

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0411

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0273

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0107

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0703

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0404

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0293

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0303

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0413

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0420

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0481

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0570

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0548

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0674

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0485

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0508

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0439

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SLY

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

