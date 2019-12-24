Best Dividend Stocks
SLM Corporation - Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B

Stock

SLMBP

Price as of:

$54.7 -0.54 -0.98%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SLM Corporation - Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (SLMBP)

SLMBP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

6.99%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.88

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

SLMBP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$54.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,600

Open Price

$55.11

Day's Range

$54.6 - $55.11

Previous Close

$55.24

52 week low / high

$48.7 - $68.29

Percent off 52 week high

-19.90%

SLMBP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SLMBP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SLMBP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SLMBP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-05

$0.9705099

2019-09-05

$1.0368944

2019-06-06

$1.1265978

2019-03-04

$1.1001687

2018-12-06

$1.0204967

2018-09-06

$1.0535024

2018-06-04

$0.9826111

2018-03-02

$0.825105

2017-12-04

$0.7636695

2017-08-30

$0.7539732

2017-06-01

$0.7250954

2017-03-01

$0.6675975

2016-12-01

$0.6455666

2016-08-31

$0.6017822

2016-06-01

$0.597885

2016-03-02

$0.5605979

2015-12-02

$0.5145292

2015-09-02

$0.5075461

2015-06-03

$0.4981365

2015-03-04

$0.4911093

2014-12-03

$0.4890239

2014-09-03

$0.4883919

2014-06-04

$0.4890871

2014-03-05

$0.4913621

2013-12-04

$0.4939025

2013-09-04

$0.4986674

2013-06-05

$0.5170261

2013-03-01

$0.4908444

2012-12-05

$0.5271049

2012-09-05

$0.5660497

2012-06-01

$0.5554883

2012-03-01

$0.5700265

2011-12-01

$0.5179695

2011-08-31

$0.4971194

2011-06-01

$0.2578556

2011-03-02

$0.25047

2010-12-01

$0.2507252

2010-09-01

$0.3161376

2010-06-02

$0.2446152

2010-03-03

$0.2384375

2009-12-02

$0.2515139

2009-09-02

$0.3384527

2009-06-03

$0.5095065

2009-03-04

$0.6625937

2008-12-03

$0.8894618

2008-09-03

$0.8881979

2008-06-04

$0.875559028

2008-03-05

$1.4323021

2007-12-05

$1.604191

2007-09-05

$1.5823333

2007-06-01

$1.54611111

2007-03-01

$1.5151575

2006-12-01

$1.5394167

2006-08-31

$1.5437166

2006-06-01

$1.43542

2006-03-01

$1.29781

2005-11-30

$1.1563

SLMBP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SLMBP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SLMBP

Stock not rated.

SLMBP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

17.29%

0.01%

4years

SLMBP

SLMBP

SLMBP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SLMBP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

SLMBP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9705

2019-11-07

2019-12-05

2019-12-06

2019-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0369

2019-06-20

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1266

2019-04-25

2019-06-06

2019-06-07

2019-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1002

2019-01-22

2019-03-04

2019-03-05

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0205

2018-11-16

2018-12-06

2018-12-07

2018-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0535

2018-06-21

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9826

2018-04-26

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8251

2018-02-22

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7637

2017-10-26

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7540

2017-06-22

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7251

2017-04-27

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6676

2017-02-23

2017-03-01

2017-03-05

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6456

2016-10-27

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6018

2016-07-28

2016-08-31

2016-09-02

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5979

2016-04-28

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5606

2016-02-23

2016-03-02

2016-03-05

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5145

2015-11-24

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5075

2015-07-31

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4981

2015-04-28

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4911

2015-02-10

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4890

2014-10-28

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4884

2014-07-29

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4891

2014-04-10

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

2014-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4914

2014-02-04

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4939

2013-10-03

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2013-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4987

2013-08-08

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5170

2013-04-09

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4908

2013-02-05

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5271

2012-11-15

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2012-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5660

2012-07-30

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5555

2012-05-29

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2012-01-26

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5180

2011-11-17

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4971

2011-07-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-05

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2579

2011-05-19

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2505

2011-01-28

2011-03-02

2011-03-05

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2507

2010-11-18

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3161

2010-07-29

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2446

2010-05-14

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2384

2010-01-28

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2515

2009-10-29

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3385

2009-07-30

2009-09-02

2009-09-04

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5095

2009-05-22

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6626

2009-01-29

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

2009-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8895

2008-10-30

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8882

2008-07-31

2008-09-03

2008-09-05

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8756

2008-05-08

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4323

2008-01-31

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

2008-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6042

2007-10-25

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

2007-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5823

2007-08-15

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5461

2007-05-18

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5152

2007-01-25

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5394

2006-10-26

2006-12-01

2006-12-05

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5437

2006-07-27

2006-08-31

2006-09-05

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4354

2006-05-18

2006-06-01

2006-06-05

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2978

2006-01-26

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1563

2005-10-28

2005-11-30

2005-12-02

2005-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

SLMBP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

