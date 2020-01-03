Best Dividend Stocks
IndexIQ IQ South Korea Small Cap ETF

Stock

SKOR

Price as of:

$52.25 +0.08 +0.15%

Industry

Other

SKOR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.04%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.59

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


SKOR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$52.25

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,400

Open Price

$52.25

Day's Range

$52.25 - $52.26

Previous Close

$52.17

52 week low / high

$48.84 - $52.81

Percent off 52 week high

-1.06%

SKOR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SKOR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SKOR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SKOR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.132831

2019-11-01

$0.131145

2019-10-01

$0.131081

2019-09-03

$0.135805

2019-08-01

$0.137593

2019-07-01

$0.12824

2019-06-03

$0.146991

2019-05-01

$0.137304

2019-04-01

$0.135683

2019-03-01

$0.127586

2019-02-01

$0.153444

2018-12-21

$0.108658

2018-12-03

$0.112271

2018-11-01

$0.129

2018-10-01

$0.122872

2018-09-04

$0.124608

2018-08-01

$0.122827

2018-07-02

$0.117229

2018-06-01

$0.12208

2018-05-01

$0.103537

2018-04-02

$0.11451

2018-03-01

$0.102126

2018-02-01

$0.111315

2017-12-21

$0.110993

2017-12-01

$0.103343

2017-11-01

$0.108657

2017-10-02

$0.1005

2017-09-01

$0.107031

2017-08-01

$0.108802

2017-07-03

$0.098675

2017-06-01

$0.109122

2017-05-01

$0.104786

2017-04-03

$0.106731

2017-03-01

$0.095617

2017-02-01

$0.097734

2016-12-22

$0.102552

2016-12-22

$0.142552

2016-12-22

$0.054785

2016-12-01

$0.098433

2016-11-01

$0.101509

2016-10-03

$0.098133

2016-09-01

$0.101123

2016-08-01

$0.101568

2016-07-01

$0.095884

2016-06-01

$0.089068

2016-05-02

$0.10822

2016-04-01

$0.090965

2016-03-01

$0.09592

2016-02-01

$0.088497

2015-12-29

$0.10332

2015-12-01

$0.091587

2015-11-02

$0.107433

2015-10-01

$0.057081

2015-09-01

$0.099727

2015-08-03

$0.090831

2015-07-01

$0.097833

2015-06-01

$0.099561

2015-05-01

$0.095761

2015-04-01

$0.097517

2015-03-02

$0.087576

2015-02-02

$0.097043

2014-12-29

$0.09776

2014-12-01

$0.057129

SKOR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SKOR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SKOR

Stock not rated.

SKOR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.20%

14.59%

1years

SKOR

News
SKOR

Research
SKOR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SKOR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

SKOR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1328

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1311

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1311

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1358

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1376

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1282

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1373

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1357

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1276

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1087

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1123

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1290

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1229

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1246

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1228

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1221

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1145

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1021

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1113

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1110

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1087

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1070

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1088

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0987

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1091

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1048

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1067

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0956

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0977

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0548

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1426

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1026

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0984

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1015

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0981

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1011

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1016

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0959

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0891

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1082

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0959

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0916

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1074

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0571

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0997

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0908

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0978

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0996

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0876

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0978

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0571

Unknown

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Initial

Regular

Monthly

SKOR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

