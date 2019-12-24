Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

SPDR Barclays Capital Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

Stock

SJNK

Price as of:

$26.86 +0.02 +0.07%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR Barclays Capital Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)

SJNK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.47%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.47

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SJNK DARS™ Rating

SJNK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,614,800

Open Price

$26.87

Day's Range

$26.85 - $26.87

Previous Close

$26.84

52 week low / high

$25.63 - $27.37

Percent off 52 week high

-1.86%

SJNK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SJNK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SJNK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SJNK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SJNK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.122766

2019-11-01

$0.123358

2019-10-01

$0.126206

2019-09-03

$0.12361

2019-08-01

$0.127396

2019-07-01

$0.125944

2019-06-03

$0.127392

2019-05-01

$0.130203

2019-04-01

$0.127932

2019-03-01

$0.135634

2019-02-01

$0.13127

2018-12-19

$0.125704

2018-12-03

$0.124181

2018-11-01

$0.126168

2018-10-01

$0.127919

2018-09-04

$0.127057

2018-08-01

$0.127246

2018-07-02

$0.127292

2018-06-01

$0.124291

2018-05-01

$0.120547

2018-04-02

$0.102132

2018-03-01

$0.125981

2018-02-01

$0.123304

2017-12-19

$0.119707

2017-12-01

$0.126887

2017-11-01

$0.127815

2017-10-02

$0.126123

2017-09-01

$0.129409

2017-08-01

$0.127934

2017-07-03

$0.12906

2017-06-01

$0.129678

2017-05-01

$0.131959

2017-04-03

$0.133521

2017-03-01

$0.136525

2017-02-01

$0.134497

2016-12-28

$0.135388

2016-12-01

$0.13507

2016-11-01

$0.135923

2016-10-03

$0.137596

2016-09-01

$0.141088

2016-08-01

$0.137607

2016-07-01

$0.13031

2016-06-01

$0.132503

2016-05-02

$0.121541

2016-04-01

$0.11624

2016-03-01

$0.131078

2016-02-01

$0.108477

2015-12-29

$0.1272

2015-12-01

$0.131542

2015-11-02

$0.117893

2015-10-01

$0.129135

2015-09-01

$0.130566

2015-08-03

$0.130001

2015-07-01

$0.127305

2015-06-01

$0.120698

2015-05-01

$0.126198

2015-04-01

$0.121656

2015-03-02

$0.129121

2015-02-02

$0.10076

2014-12-29

$0.132418

2014-12-01

$0.119166

2014-11-03

$0.12872

2014-10-01

$0.143646

2014-09-02

$0.122887

2014-08-01

$0.13015

2014-07-01

$0.132138

2014-06-02

$0.127089

2014-05-01

$0.135353

2014-04-01

$0.131427

2014-03-03

$0.141411

2014-02-03

$0.135101

2013-12-27

$0.128153

2013-12-02

$0.13295

2013-11-01

$0.132422

2013-10-01

$0.136068

2013-09-03

$0.137938

2013-08-01

$0.13161

2013-07-01

$0.133703

2013-06-03

$0.133715

2013-05-01

$0.138449

2013-04-01

$0.139445

2013-03-01

$0.156301

2013-02-01

$0.146737

2012-12-27

$0.158886

2012-12-03

$0.160324

2012-11-01

$0.16776

2012-10-01

$0.171872

2012-09-04

$0.164308

2012-08-01

$0.174509

2012-07-02

$0.172549

2012-06-01

$0.153183

2012-05-01

$0.154439

2012-04-02

$0.048238

SJNK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SJNK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SJNK

Stock not rated.

SJNK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.95%

-0.58%

0years

SJNK

News
SJNK

Research
SJNK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SJNK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SJNK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1228

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1234

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1262

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1236

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1274

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1259

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1274

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1302

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1279

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1356

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1313

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1257

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1242

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1262

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1279

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1271

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1272

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1273

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1243

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1021

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1260

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1233

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1197

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1269

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1278

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1261

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1294

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1279

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1291

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1297

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1335

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1365

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1345

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1354

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1351

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1359

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1376

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1411

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1376

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1303

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1325

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1215

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1162

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1311

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1085

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1272

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1315

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1179

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1291

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1306

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1273

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1207

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1262

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1217

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1291

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1008

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1324

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1192

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1287

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1436

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1229

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1302

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1321

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1271

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1354

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1314

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1414

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1351

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1282

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1330

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1324

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1361

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1379

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1316

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1337

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1337

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1384

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1394

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1563

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1467

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1589

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1603

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1678

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1719

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1643

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1745

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1532

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1544

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0482

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-11

Initial

Regular

Monthly

SJNK

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

Tracks the Barclays Capital US High Yield 350mn Cash Pay 0-5 Yr 2% Capped Index, which includes short-term publicly issued U.S. dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X