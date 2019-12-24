Best Dividend Stocks
iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF

Stock

SIZE

Price as of:

$97.31 +0.01 +0.01%

Industry

Other

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE)

SIZE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

1.27%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.23

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

SIZE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$97.31

Quote Time

Today's Volume

70,200

Open Price

$97.45

Day's Range

$97.23 - $97.45

Previous Close

$97.3

52 week low / high

$71.84 - $97.45

Percent off 52 week high

-0.14%

SIZE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SIZE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SIZE's Upcoming Dividend

SIZE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SIZE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.306336

2019-09-24

$0.362734

2019-06-17

$0.424219

2019-03-20

$0.206899

2018-12-28

$0.066108

2018-12-17

$0.380618

2018-09-26

$0.551675

2018-06-26

$0.556906

2018-03-22

$0.308956

2017-12-21

$0.270549

2017-09-26

$0.455226

2017-06-27

$0.324544

2017-03-24

$0.278462

2016-12-22

$0.403249

2016-09-26

$0.318937

2016-06-21

$0.321673

2016-03-23

$0.309404

2015-12-24

$0.389555

2015-09-25

$0.280073

2015-06-24

$0.323747

2015-03-25

$0.278342

2014-12-24

$0.357857

2014-09-24

$0.237568

2014-06-25

$0.30992

2014-03-25

$0.262708

2013-12-23

$0.323964

2013-09-24

$0.273319

2013-06-27

$0.212575

SIZE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SIZE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SIZE

Stock not rated.

SIZE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.26%

-34.27%

1years

SIZE

SIZE

SIZE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SIZE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

SIZE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3063

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3627

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4242

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2069

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0661

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3806

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5517

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5569

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3090

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2705

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4552

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3245

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2785

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4032

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3189

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3217

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3094

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3896

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2801

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3237

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2783

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3579

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2376

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3099

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2627

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3240

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2733

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2126

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SIZE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X