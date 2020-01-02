Best Dividend Stocks
Singapore Airlines Limited - ADR

Stock

SINGY

Price as of:

$13.36 +0.18 +1.37%

Industry

Other

SINGY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.54%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.21

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

SINGY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.36

Quote Time

Today's Volume

200

Open Price

$13.42

Day's Range

$13.36 - $13.42

Previous Close

$13.18

52 week low / high

$12.7 - $14.97

Percent off 52 week high

-10.75%

SINGY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SINGY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

SINGY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SINGY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-15

$0.10306

2019-07-31

$0.278782

2018-11-23

$0.102999

2018-07-31

$0.38494

2017-11-21

$0.130573

2017-07-31

$0.141479

2016-11-09

$0.110545

2016-08-01

$0.470368

2015-11-13

$0.124549

2015-07-31

$0.212863

2014-11-13

$0.067464

2014-07-31

$0.176181

2013-11-21

$0.144197

2013-07-29

$0.242716

2012-11-13

$0.088119

2012-07-27

$0.144527

2011-11-16

$0.140702

2011-08-01

$0.657624

2010-11-22

$0.274043

2010-07-29

$0.158873

2009-08-12

$0.257065

SINGY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SINGY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SINGY

Stock not rated.

SINGY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-29.20%

-57.76%

1years

SINGY

SINGY

SINGY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SINGY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

SINGY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1031

Unknown

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2788

Unknown

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1030

Unknown

2018-11-23

2018-11-26

2018-12-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3849

Unknown

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1306

Unknown

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1415

Unknown

2017-07-31

2017-08-02

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1105

Unknown

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4704

Unknown

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1245

Unknown

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-12-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2129

Unknown

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

2015-09-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0675

Unknown

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1762

Unknown

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1442

Unknown

2013-11-21

2013-11-25

2013-12-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2427

Unknown

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-09-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0881

Unknown

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1445

Unknown

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1407

Unknown

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-12-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6576

Unknown

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-09-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2740

Unknown

2010-11-22

2010-11-24

2010-12-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1589

Unknown

2010-07-29

2010-08-02

2010-09-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2571

Unknown

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-14

Income

Regular

Annual

SINGY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

