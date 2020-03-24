Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasury Bond Fund

Stock

SHY

Price as of:

$86.47 -0.12 -0.14%

Industry

Other

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasury Bond Fund (SHY)

SHY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.74%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.50

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

SHY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$86.47

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,366,400

Open Price

$86.5

Day's Range

$86.47 - $86.57

Previous Close

$86.59

52 week low / high

$83.81 - $86.78

Percent off 52 week high

-0.36%

SHY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SHY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SHY

Compare SHY to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

SHY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SHY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-02

$0.124966

2020-02-03

$0.134865

2019-12-19

$0.136532

2019-12-02

$0.134135

2019-11-01

$0.139555

2019-10-01

$0.135

2019-09-03

$0.146225

2019-08-01

$0.150023

2019-07-01

$0.155947

2019-06-03

$0.168676

2019-05-01

$0.156364

2019-04-01

$0.163781

2019-03-01

$0.15434

2019-02-01

$0.152213

2018-12-18

$0.118755

2018-12-03

$0.142305

2018-11-01

$0.145529

2018-10-01

$0.136928

2018-09-04

$0.13121

2018-08-01

$0.138093

2018-07-02

$0.129876

2018-06-01

$0.12637

2018-05-01

$0.103104

2018-04-02

$0.094432

2018-03-01

$0.086349

2018-02-01

$0.086192

2017-12-21

$0.094086

2017-12-01

$0.078527

2017-11-01

$0.078435

2017-10-02

$0.072561

2017-09-01

$0.072044

2017-08-01

$0.070877

2017-07-03

$0.066944

2017-06-01

$0.063585

2017-05-01

$0.061868

2017-04-03

$0.058486

2017-03-01

$0.053507

2017-02-01

$0.050988

2016-12-22

$0.060534

2016-12-01

$0.049555

2016-11-01

$0.050604

2016-10-03

$0.048694

2016-09-01

$0.050066

2016-08-01

$0.051087

2016-07-01

$0.050375

2016-06-01

$0.050553

2016-05-02

$0.049039

2016-04-01

$0.050611

2016-03-01

$0.046779

2016-02-01

$0.045147

2015-12-24

$0.043144

2015-12-01

$0.041125

2015-11-02

$0.041148

2015-10-01

$0.039844

2015-09-01

$0.03979

2015-08-03

$0.038045

2015-07-01

$0.037658

2015-06-01

$0.036809

2015-05-01

$0.03526

2015-04-01

$0.036685

2015-03-02

$0.031035

2015-02-02

$0.033004

2014-12-24

$0.033055

2014-12-01

$0.02904

2014-11-03

$0.028502

2014-10-01

$0.030295

2014-09-02

$0.028099

2014-08-01

$0.026864

2014-07-01

$0.024824

2014-06-02

$0.022598

2014-05-01

$0.021025

2014-04-01

$0.021201

2014-03-03

$0.018352

2014-02-03

$0.022871

2013-12-26

$0.020777

2013-12-02

$0.019049

2013-11-01

$0.019065

2013-10-01

$0.018461

2013-09-03

$0.017554

2013-08-01

$0.01844

2013-07-01

$0.017236

2013-06-03

$0.01706

2013-05-01

$0.016673

2013-04-01

$0.017971

2013-03-01

$0.018402

2013-02-01

$0.020661

2012-12-26

$0.020839

2012-12-03

$0.0201

2012-11-01

$0.022259

2012-10-01

$0.021782

2012-09-04

$0.023542

2012-08-01

$0.025944

2012-07-02

$0.026129

2012-06-01

$0.027865

2012-05-01

$0.027651

2012-04-02

$0.030284

2012-03-01

$0.03524

2012-02-01

$0.031255

2011-12-27

$0.038639

2011-12-01

$0.044837

2011-11-01

$0.048074

2011-10-03

$0.04879

2011-09-01

$0.054459

2011-08-01

$0.060922

2011-07-01

$0.061399

2011-06-01

$0.066053

2011-05-02

$0.066161

2011-04-01

$0.067274

2011-03-01

$0.060757

2011-02-01

$0.067633

2010-12-28

$0.067589

2010-12-01

$0.064212

2010-11-01

$0.066788

2010-10-01

$0.065428

2010-09-01

$0.06967

2010-08-02

$0.070521

2010-07-01

$0.072674

2010-06-01

$0.070542

2010-05-03

$0.078418

2010-04-01

$0.079567

2010-03-01

$0.074696

2010-02-01

$0.084089

2009-12-29

$0.085039

2009-12-01

$0.084858

2009-12-01

$0.396715

2009-12-01

$0.098608

2009-11-02

$0.088957

2009-11-02

$0.101174

2009-10-01

$0.104049

2009-09-01

$0.107598

2009-08-03

$0.111732

2009-07-01

$0.112168

2009-06-01

$0.13082

2009-05-01

$0.1668

2009-04-01

$0.141173

2009-03-02

$0.1293

2009-02-02

$0.1375

2008-12-29

$0.336232

2008-12-01

$0.279196

2008-11-03

$0.327

2008-10-01

$0.28

2008-09-02

$0.235213

2008-08-01

$0.265568

2008-07-01

$0.21869

2008-06-02

$0.22273

2008-05-01

$0.16151

2008-04-01

$0.1759

2008-03-03

$0.16295

2008-02-01

$0.22126

2007-12-27

$0.27944

2007-12-03

$0.27602

2007-11-01

$0.30292

2007-10-01

$0.297211

2007-09-04

$0.30582

2007-08-01

$0.301976

2007-07-02

$0.30245

2007-06-01

$0.288699

2007-05-01

$0.286101

2007-04-02

$0.294876

2007-03-01

$0.271375

2007-02-01

$0.30031

2006-12-27

$0.245685

2006-12-01

$0.286679

2006-11-01

$0.297099

2006-10-02

$0.294347

2006-09-01

$0.291032

2006-08-01

$0.289059

2006-07-03

$0.277629

2006-06-01

$0.267869

2006-05-01

$0.262708

2006-04-03

$0.265848

2006-03-01

$0.279152

2006-02-01

$0.246626

2005-12-28

$0.249477

2005-12-01

$0.23086

2005-11-01

$0.232102

2005-10-03

$0.234042

2005-09-01

$0.228283

2005-08-01

$0.1812541

2005-07-01

$0.1863542

2005-06-01

$0.189562

2005-05-02

$0.19

2005-04-01

$0.19

2005-03-01

$0.163049

2005-02-01

$0.170677

2004-12-31

$0.153864

SHY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SHY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SHY

Stock not rated.

SHY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

22.19%

-16.35%

6years

SHY

SHY

SHY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SHY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

SHY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1250

2020-02-28

2020-03-02

2020-03-03

2020-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1349

2020-01-31

2020-02-03

2020-02-04

2020-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1365

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1341

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1396

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1462

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1559

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1687

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1564

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1638

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1543

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1522

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1423

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1455

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1369

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1312

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1381

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1299

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1264

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1031

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0944

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0863

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0941

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0784

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0726

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0709

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0669

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0636

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0619

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0496

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0506

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0487

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0501

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0511

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0504

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0506

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0506

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0468

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0451

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0431

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0411

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0411

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0398

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0398

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0377

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0368

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0353

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0367

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0331

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0303

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0281

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0269

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0248

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0226

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0212

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0184

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0229

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

2013-12-24

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0191

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0185

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0176

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0184

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0172

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0171

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0167

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0180

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0184

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0207

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0201

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0223

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0218

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0259

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0261

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0279

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0277

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0303

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0352

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0313

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0386

2011-12-23

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

2012-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0448

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0481

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0609

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0614

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0661

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0662

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0608

2011-02-28

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0676

2011-01-31

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0676

2010-12-27

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2011-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0642

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0668

2010-10-29

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0654

2010-09-30

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0697

2010-08-31

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2010-07-30

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0727

2010-06-30

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2010-05-28

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0784

2010-04-30

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0796

2010-03-31

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

2010-02-26

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0841

2010-01-29

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0986

2009-11-30

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

Short – Term Capital Gains, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3967

2009-11-30

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0849

2009-11-30

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1012

2009-10-30

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2009-10-30

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1040

2009-09-30

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1076

2009-08-31

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1117

2009-07-31

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2009-06-30

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2009-05-29

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1668

2009-04-30

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1412

2009-03-31

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1293

2009-02-27

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2009-01-30

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3362

2008-12-26

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2792

Unknown

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3270

Unknown

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2800

Unknown

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2352

Unknown

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2656

Unknown

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2187

Unknown

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2227

Unknown

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1615

Unknown

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1759

Unknown

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1630

Unknown

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2213

Unknown

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2794

Unknown

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2760

Unknown

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3029

Unknown

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2972

Unknown

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3058

Unknown

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3020

Unknown

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3025

Unknown

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-09

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2887

Unknown

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2861

Unknown

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2949

Unknown

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-09

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2714

Unknown

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3003

Unknown

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2457

Unknown

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-05

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2867

Unknown

2006-12-01

2006-12-05

2006-12-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2971

Unknown

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2943

Unknown

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2910

Unknown

2006-09-01

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2891

Unknown

2006-08-01

2006-08-03

2006-08-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2776

Unknown

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2679

Unknown

2006-06-01

2006-06-05

2006-06-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2627

Unknown

2006-05-01

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2658

Unknown

2006-04-03

2006-04-05

2006-04-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2792

Unknown

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-03-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2466

Unknown

2006-02-01

2006-02-03

2006-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2495

Unknown

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-06

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2309

Unknown

2005-12-01

2005-12-05

2005-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2321

Unknown

2005-11-01

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2340

Unknown

2005-10-03

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2283

Unknown

2005-09-01

2005-09-06

2005-09-08

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1813

Unknown

2005-08-01

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1864

Unknown

2005-07-01

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1896

Unknown

2005-06-01

2005-06-03

2005-06-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

Unknown

2005-05-02

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

Unknown

2005-04-01

2005-04-05

2005-04-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1630

Unknown

2005-03-01

2005-03-03

2005-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1707

Unknown

2005-02-01

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1539

Unknown

2004-12-31

2005-01-04

2005-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

SHY

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

