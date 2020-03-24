Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund

Stock

SHV

Price as of:

$111.03 +0.03 +0.03%

Industry

Other

iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund (SHV)

SHV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.63%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.81

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SHV DARS™ Rating

SHV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$111.03

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,032,100

Open Price

$111.0

Day's Range

$110.9 - $111.07

Previous Close

$111.0

52 week low / high

$110.03 - $112.99

Percent off 52 week high

-1.73%

SHV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SHV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SHV

Compare SHV to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade SHV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

SHV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SHV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-02

$0.150434

2020-02-03

$0.161121

2019-12-19

$0.169834

2019-12-02

$0.169203

2019-11-01

$0.18608

2019-10-01

$0.193979

2019-09-03

$0.198152

2019-08-01

$0.210013

2019-07-01

$0.208751

2019-06-03

$0.221014

2019-05-01

$0.217832

2019-04-01

$0.21962

2019-03-01

$0.215179

2019-02-01

$0.208034

2018-12-18

$0.20098

2018-12-03

$0.189911

2018-11-01

$0.186392

2018-10-01

$0.181562

2018-09-04

$0.173107

2018-08-01

$0.165169

2018-07-02

$0.151435

2018-06-01

$0.138069

2018-05-01

$0.123336

2018-04-02

$0.112855

2018-03-01

$0.10415

2018-02-01

$0.100135

2017-12-21

$0.091755

2017-12-01

$0.091098

2017-11-01

$0.090102

2017-10-02

$0.084493

2017-09-01

$0.073666

2017-08-01

$0.067097

2017-07-03

$0.061382

2017-06-01

$0.056184

2017-05-01

$0.051446

2017-04-03

$0.047382

2017-03-01

$0.043671

2017-02-01

$0.040288

2016-12-22

$0.079998

2016-12-01

$0.03704

2016-11-01

$0.035705

2016-10-03

$0.033363

2016-09-01

$0.03278

2016-08-01

$0.029905

2016-07-01

$0.03197

2016-06-01

$0.030501

2016-05-02

$0.022073

2016-04-01

$0.020165

2016-03-01

$0.009994

2016-02-01

$0.009093

2015-12-24

$0.011075

2015-12-01

$0.005564

2015-11-02

$0.006795

2015-10-01

$0.008853

2015-09-01

$0.001379

2014-12-24

$0.00033

2014-10-01

$0.000545

2013-12-26

$0.001581

2013-03-01

$0.000512

2013-02-01

$0.00256

2012-12-03

$0.002001

2012-11-01

$0.00189

2012-10-01

$0.001669

2012-09-04

$0.000938

2012-08-01

$0.000394

2012-03-01

$0.000109

2011-12-27

$0.002588

2011-12-01

$0.005784

2011-11-01

$0.00399

2011-10-03

$0.005532

2011-09-01

$0.005221

2011-08-01

$0.004832

2011-07-01

$0.007805

2011-06-01

$0.008631

2011-05-02

$0.00911

2011-04-01

$0.009736

2011-03-01

$0.009136

2011-02-01

$0.009973

2010-12-28

$0.010259

2010-12-01

$0.009396

2010-11-01

$0.009092

2010-10-01

$0.009056

2010-09-01

$0.009308

2010-08-02

$0.008241

2010-07-01

$0.007391

2010-06-01

$0.005933

2010-05-03

$0.006118

2010-04-01

$0.002541

2010-03-01

$0.007552

2010-02-01

$0.002

2009-12-29

$0.013805

2009-12-01

$0.010131

2009-11-02

$0.014226

2009-10-01

$0.022464

2009-09-01

$0.028634

2009-08-03

$0.0282

2009-07-01

$0.027112

2009-06-01

$0.03592

2009-05-01

$0.04848

2009-04-01

$0.05107

2009-03-02

$0.065

2009-02-02

$0.033333

2008-12-29

$0.139656

2008-12-01

$0.00736

2008-12-01

$0.1375

2008-11-03

$0.18

2008-10-01

$0.145

2008-09-02

$0.17

2008-08-01

$0.204543

2008-07-01

$0.19476

2008-06-02

$0.20598

2008-05-01

$0.1655

2008-04-01

$0.2148

2008-03-03

$0.22732

2008-02-01

$0.29982

2007-12-27

$0.391

2007-12-27

$0.0241

2007-12-27

$0.3669

2007-12-03

$0.3617

2007-11-01

$0.39167

2007-10-01

$0.365465

2007-09-04

$0.417781

2007-08-01

$0.428495

2007-07-02

$0.47351

2007-06-01

$0.416667

2007-05-01

$0.330686

2007-04-02

$0.284728

2007-03-01

$0.256797

2007-02-01

$0.313583

SHV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SHV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SHV

Stock not rated.

SHV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

31.24%

-25.33%

5years

SHV

SHV

SHV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SHV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

SHV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1504

2020-02-28

2020-03-02

2020-03-03

2020-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1611

2020-01-31

2020-02-03

2020-02-04

2020-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1698

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1692

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1861

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1940

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1982

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2088

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2210

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2178

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2196

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2152

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2080

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2010

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1899

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1864

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1816

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1731

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1652

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1514

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1381

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1233

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1129

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1042

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1001

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0918

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0911

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0901

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0845

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0737

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0671

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0614

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0514

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0437

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0403

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0357

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0334

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0299

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0221

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0202

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0091

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0111

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0056

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0068

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0089

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0014

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0003

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0005

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0016

2013-12-24

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0005

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0026

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0020

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0019

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0017

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0009

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0004

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0001

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0026

2011-12-23

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

2012-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0058

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0040

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0055

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0052

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0048

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0078

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0086

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0091

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0097

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0091

2011-02-28

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2011-01-31

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0103

2010-12-27

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2011-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0094

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0091

2010-10-29

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0091

2010-09-30

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0093

2010-08-31

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0082

2010-07-30

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0074

2010-06-30

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0059

2010-05-28

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0061

2010-04-30

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0025

2010-03-31

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0076

2010-02-26

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0020

2010-01-29

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0138

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0101

2009-11-30

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0142

2009-10-30

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0225

2009-09-30

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0286

2009-08-31

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0282

2009-07-31

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0271

2009-06-30

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0359

2009-05-29

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0485

2009-04-30

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0511

2009-03-31

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-02-27

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0333

2009-01-30

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1397

2008-12-26

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

Unknown

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0074

Unknown

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

Unknown

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

Unknown

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

Unknown

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2045

Unknown

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1948

Unknown

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2060

Unknown

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1655

Unknown

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2148

Unknown

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2273

Unknown

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2998

Unknown

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3669

Unknown

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0241

Unknown

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3910

Unknown

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3617

Unknown

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3917

Unknown

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3655

Unknown

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4178

Unknown

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4285

Unknown

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4735

Unknown

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4167

Unknown

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3307

Unknown

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2847

Unknown

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-09

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2568

Unknown

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3136

Unknown

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-07

Initial, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

SHV

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Market data

