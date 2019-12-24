Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

Stock

SHM

Price as of:

$49.04 -0.02 -0.04%

Industry

Other

SHM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.43%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.70

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SHM DARS™ Rating

SHM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$49.04

Quote Time

Today's Volume

408,200

Open Price

$49.06

Day's Range

$49.03 - $49.1

Previous Close

$49.06

52 week low / high

$48.0 - $49.36

Percent off 52 week high

-0.65%

SHM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SHM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

SHM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SHM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.058513

2019-11-01

$0.05564

2019-10-01

$0.059998

2019-09-03

$0.056485

2019-08-01

$0.05618

2019-07-01

$0.059448

2019-06-03

$0.054843

2019-05-01

$0.058072

2019-04-01

$0.053763

2019-03-01

$0.065099

2019-02-01

$0.0526

2018-12-19

$0.052101

2018-12-03

$0.055707

2018-11-01

$0.051012

2018-10-01

$0.054435

2018-09-04

$0.049307

2018-08-01

$0.047561

2018-07-02

$0.050047

2018-06-01

$0.045263

2018-05-01

$0.048188

2018-04-02

$0.04334

2018-03-01

$0.054424

2018-02-01

$0.041204

2017-12-19

$0.041185

2017-12-01

$0.045153

2017-11-01

$0.04085

2017-10-02

$0.045125

2017-09-01

$0.040877

2017-08-01

$0.040186

2017-07-03

$0.043898

2017-06-01

$0.039812

2017-05-01

$0.043433

2017-04-03

$0.038797

2017-03-01

$0.051143

2017-02-01

$0.038627

2016-12-28

$0.036898

2016-12-28

$0.000588

2016-12-28

$0.02213

2016-12-01

$0.040973

2016-11-01

$0.036321

2016-10-03

$0.041107

2016-09-01

$0.036669

2016-08-01

$0.036799

2016-07-01

$0.041002

2016-06-01

$0.036638

2016-05-02

$0.040679

2016-04-01

$0.036209

2016-03-01

$0.08932

2016-02-01

$0.071552

2015-12-29

$0.073048

2015-12-01

$0.081684

2015-11-02

$0.07242

2015-10-01

$0.080656

2015-09-01

$0.072032

2015-08-03

$0.069768

2015-07-01

$0.077384

2015-06-01

$0.068112

2015-05-01

$0.07658

2015-04-01

$0.065892

2015-03-02

$0.099292

2015-02-02

$0.058092

2014-12-29

$0.075792

2014-12-01

$0.077996

2014-11-03

$0.069308

2014-10-01

$0.080336

2014-09-02

$0.072132

2014-08-01

$0.069072

2014-07-01

$0.077808

2014-06-02

$0.068784

2014-05-01

$0.076692

2014-04-01

$0.067728

2014-03-03

$0.094556

2014-02-03

$0.068996

2013-12-27

$0.070492

2013-12-02

$0.079776

2013-11-01

$0.071688

2013-10-01

$0.081016

2013-09-03

$0.072336

2013-08-01

$0.071964

2013-07-01

$0.080124

2013-06-03

$0.072872

2013-05-01

$0.082276

2013-04-01

$0.07422

2013-03-01

$0.106712

2013-02-01

$0.082968

2012-12-27

$0.00318

2012-12-27

$0.08512

2012-12-27

$0.180744

2012-12-03

$0.095088

2012-11-01

$0.089096

2012-10-01

$0.098432

2012-09-04

$0.092596

2012-08-01

$0.093484

2012-07-02

$0.101976

2012-06-01

$0.09694

2012-05-01

$0.10626

2012-04-02

$0.099836

2012-03-01

$0.116892

2012-02-01

$0.10312

2011-12-28

$0.10708

2011-12-28

$0.123524

2011-12-28

$0.040156

2011-12-01

$0.116568

2011-11-01

$0.10984

2011-10-03

$0.119308

2011-09-01

$0.115108

2011-08-01

$0.114592

2011-07-01

$0.122548

2011-06-01

$0.1162

2011-05-02

$0.12286

2011-04-01

$0.117524

2011-03-01

$0.13426

2011-02-01

$0.099416

2010-12-29

$0.116024

2010-12-29

$0.244384

2010-12-29

$0.048564

2010-12-01

$0.100128

2010-11-01

$0.119576

2010-10-01

$0.129844

2010-09-01

$0.127364

2010-08-02

$0.128284

2010-07-01

$0.135364

2010-06-01

$0.13164

2010-05-03

$0.135908

2010-04-01

$0.129364

2010-03-01

$0.150124

2010-02-01

$0.125608

2009-12-29

$0.151316

2009-12-01

$0.147756

2009-11-02

$0.147872

2009-10-01

$0.155504

2009-09-01

$0.150068

2009-08-03

$0.153372

2009-07-01

$0.166072

2009-06-01

$0.1608

2009-05-01

$0.171172

2009-04-01

$0.171652

2009-03-02

$0.19576

2009-02-02

$0.17622

2008-12-29

$0.207164

2008-12-01

$0.204688

2008-11-03

$0.205164

2008-10-01

$0.204908

2008-09-02

$0.193512

2008-08-01

$0.190736

2008-07-01

$0.195484

2008-06-02

$0.186788

2008-05-01

$0.18806

2008-04-01

$0.19138

2008-03-03

$0.242092

2008-02-01

$0.222316

2007-12-28

$0.30932

2007-12-03

$0.196268

2007-11-01

$0.149812

SHM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SHM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SHM

Stock not rated.

SHM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.39%

18.49%

1years

SHM

SHM

SHM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SHM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

SHM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0585

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0565

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0548

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0538

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0651

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0526

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0521

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0557

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0544

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0493

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0476

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0453

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0482

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0433

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0544

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0412

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0412

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0452

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0409

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0451

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0409

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0402

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0398

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0434

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0511

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0386

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0221

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-06

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0006

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-06

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0369

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0363

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0411

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0367

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0368

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0366

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0407

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0362

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0893

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0716

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0817

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0724

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0807

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0698

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0774

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0681

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0766

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0659

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0993

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0693

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0803

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0691

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0767

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0677

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0946

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0798

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0717

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0723

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0801

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0729

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0823

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0742

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1067

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1807

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0851

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0032

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0951

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0891

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0984

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0935

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1020

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0969

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0998

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1169

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1031

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0402

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1235

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1071

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1166

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1098

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1193

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1151

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1146

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1225

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1162

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1229

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

Unknown

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1343

Unknown

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0994

Unknown

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-06

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2444

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-06

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1001

Unknown

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1196

Unknown

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1298

Unknown

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1274

Unknown

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1283

Unknown

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1354

Unknown

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1316

Unknown

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1359

Unknown

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1294

Unknown

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1501

Unknown

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1256

Unknown

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1513

Unknown

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1478

Unknown

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1479

Unknown

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1555

Unknown

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1501

Unknown

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

Unknown

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1661

Unknown

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1608

Unknown

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1712

Unknown

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1717

Unknown

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1958

Unknown

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1762

Unknown

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.2072

Unknown

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.2047

Unknown

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.2052

Unknown

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.2049

Unknown

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1935

Unknown

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1907

Unknown

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1955

Unknown

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1868

Unknown

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-10

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1881

Unknown

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1914

Unknown

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.2421

Unknown

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.2223

Unknown

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.3093

Unknown

2007-12-28

2008-01-02

2008-01-08

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1963

Unknown

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-11

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1498

Unknown

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-09

Initial, Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

SHM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

