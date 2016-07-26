Best Dividend Stocks
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd. - ADR

Stock

SHGKY

Price as of:

$2.93 +0.02 +0.69%

Industry

Other

SHGKY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.12

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

30.98%

EPS $0.40

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

SHGKY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2.93

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$2.93

Day's Range

$2.93 - $2.93

Previous Close

$2.91

52 week low / high

$2.91 - $3.04

Percent off 52 week high

-3.62%

SHGKY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SHGKY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SHGKY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SHGKY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-28

$0.06124

2019-06-04

$0.071672

2018-08-29

$0.061237

2018-06-18

$0.071389

2017-08-30

$0.061493

2017-04-04

$0.072017

2016-08-30

$0.061929

2016-04-06

$0.072225

2015-09-01

$0.062002

2015-06-04

$0.072278

2014-09-05

$0.06423619

2014-06-05

$0.062012

2013-09-11

$0.051677

2013-06-06

$0.061916

2012-09-04

$0.051696

2012-05-31

$0.051642

2011-09-13

$0.051491

2011-05-16

$0.095501

2010-09-09

$0.051642

2009-09-17

$0.03099

2009-06-01

$0.02584

2008-09-30

$0.02585

2008-05-27

$0.14012

2007-09-28

$0.0515

2007-06-01

$0.05124

2006-10-19

$0.0256

2006-05-10

$0.051

2005-10-12

$0.01307

2005-05-18

$0.013

2004-10-13

$0.013

2003-10-15

$0.01

2003-05-27

$0.01

2002-10-09

$0.01

2002-05-22

$0.005

2001-10-10

$0.005

2001-05-21

$0.005

SHGKY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SHGKY

Stock not rated.

SHGKY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.99%

-7.65%

0years

SHGKY

SHGKY

SHGKY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SHGKY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

SHGKY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0612

Unknown

2019-08-28

2019-08-29

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0717

Unknown

2019-06-04

2019-06-05

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0612

Unknown

2018-08-29

2018-08-30

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0714

Unknown

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0615

Unknown

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0720

Unknown

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-05-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0619

Unknown

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0722

Unknown

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

2016-05-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0620

Unknown

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0723

Unknown

2015-06-04

2015-06-08

2015-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0642

Unknown

2014-09-05

2014-09-09

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0620

Unknown

2014-06-05

2014-06-09

2014-07-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0517

Unknown

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0619

Unknown

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0517

Unknown

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-10-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0516

Unknown

2012-05-31

2012-06-04

2012-07-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0515

Unknown

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-11-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0955

Unknown

2011-05-16

2011-05-18

2011-07-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0516

Unknown

2010-09-09

2010-09-13

2010-11-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0310

Unknown

2009-09-17

2009-09-21

2009-11-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0258

Unknown

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0259

Unknown

2008-09-30

2008-10-02

2008-11-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1401

Unknown

2008-05-27

2008-05-29

2008-08-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0515

Unknown

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

2007-11-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0512

Unknown

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0256

Unknown

2006-10-19

2006-10-23

2006-11-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0510

Unknown

2006-05-10

2006-05-12

2006-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0131

Unknown

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-11-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0130

Unknown

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-06-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0130

Unknown

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0330

Unknown

Unknown

2004-05-20

2004-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

Unknown

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-11-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

Unknown

2003-05-27

2003-05-29

2003-07-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

Unknown

2002-10-09

2002-10-11

2002-11-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0050

Unknown

2002-05-22

2002-05-24

2002-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0050

Unknown

2001-10-10

2001-10-12

2001-11-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0050

Unknown

2001-05-21

2001-05-23

2001-07-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

SHGKY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X