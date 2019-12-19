Best Dividend Stocks
SGS AG

Stock

SGSOF

Price as of:

$2682.86 +15.84 +0.59%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SGS AG (SGSOF)

SGSOF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get SGSOF DARS™ Rating

SGSOF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2682.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$2675.0

Day's Range

$2675.0 - $2682.86

Previous Close

$2667.02

52 week low / high

$2240.0 - $2682.86

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

SGSOF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SGSOF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

SGSOF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SGSOF's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-03-21

$79.0472

2017-03-23

$70.4743

2016-03-16

$69.5105

2015-03-16

$67.4908

2014-03-17

$74.4282

2013-03-21

$29.5876

2012-03-14

$37.1635

2011-03-17

$37.7223

SGSOF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SGSOF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SGSOF

Stock not rated.

SGSOF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.38%

0.00%

3years

SGSOF

News
SGSOF

Research
SGSOF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SGSOF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

SGSOF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$78.0000 (CHF)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-27

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$79.0472

Unknown

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$70.4743

Unknown

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$69.5105

Unknown

2016-03-16

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$67.4908

Unknown

2015-03-16

2015-03-17

2015-03-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$74.4282

Unknown

2014-03-17

2014-03-19

2014-03-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$29.5876

Unknown

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$37.1635

Unknown

2012-03-14

2012-03-16

2012-03-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$37.7223

Unknown

2011-03-17

2011-03-21

2011-03-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$30.0000 (CHF)

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-26

2010-03-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$50.0000 (CHF)

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-25

2009-03-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$25.0000 (CHF)

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-18

2008-03-19

Income

Regular

Annual

SGSOF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

