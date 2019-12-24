Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Singapore Telecommunications Limited - ADR

Stock

SGAPY

Price as of:

$24.54 +0.08 +0.33%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Singapore Telecommunications Limited - ADR (SGAPY)

SGAPY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.50

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

119.21%

EPS $1.26

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SGAPY DARS™ Rating

SGAPY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.54

Quote Time

Today's Volume

45,500

Open Price

$25.11

Day's Range

$24.17 - $25.11

Previous Close

$24.46

52 week low / high

$20.47 - $26.49

Percent off 52 week high

-7.36%

SGAPY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SGAPY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SGAPY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SGAPY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SGAPY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-07-26

$0.748512

2018-12-17

$0.48203

2018-07-26

$0.757107

2017-12-18

$0.509745

2017-07-31

$0.763538

2016-12-16

$0.451992

2016-08-10

$0.774947

2015-12-18

$0.453142

2015-07-29

$0.740105

2014-12-18

$0.490472

2014-08-07

$0.780128

2013-12-18

$0.513793

2013-08-02

$0.760213

2012-12-21

$0.535238

2012-08-08

$0.699194

2011-12-19

$0.505218

2011-08-05

$0.743863

2010-12-20

$0.50709

2010-08-06

$0.569231

2009-12-17

$0.4255623

2009-08-04

$0.4571124

2008-12-23

$0.35091

2008-08-05

$0.4607022

2007-12-14

$0.3705705

2007-08-08

$0.42581

2006-12-18

$0.2181182

SGAPY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SGAPY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SGAPY

Stock not rated.

SGAPY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.86%

20.81%

0years

SGAPY

News
SGAPY

Research
SGAPY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SGAPY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SGAPY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7485

Unknown

2019-07-26

2019-07-29

2019-08-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4820

Unknown

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2019-01-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7571

Unknown

2018-07-26

2018-07-27

2018-08-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5097

Unknown

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2018-01-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7635

Unknown

2017-07-31

2017-08-02

2017-09-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4520

Unknown

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2017-01-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7749

Unknown

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4531

Unknown

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2016-01-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7401

Unknown

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4905

Unknown

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2015-01-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7801

Unknown

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5138

Unknown

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2014-01-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7602

Unknown

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5352

Unknown

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6992

Unknown

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5052

Unknown

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2012-01-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7439

Unknown

2011-08-05

2011-08-09

2011-09-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5071

Unknown

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2011-01-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5692

Unknown

2010-08-06

2010-08-10

2010-09-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4256

Unknown

2009-12-17

2009-12-21

2010-01-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4571

Unknown

2009-08-04

2009-08-06

2009-09-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3509

Unknown

2008-12-23

2008-12-22

2009-01-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4607

Unknown

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

2008-09-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3706

Unknown

2007-12-14

2007-12-18

2008-01-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4258

Unknown

2007-08-08

2007-08-09

2007-09-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2181

Unknown

2006-12-18

2006-12-20

2007-01-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

SGAPY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X