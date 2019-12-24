Best Dividend Stocks
Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
SGAMY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.18

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SGAMY DARS™ Rating

SGAMY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$3.51

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,300

Open Price

$3.63

Day's Range

$3.51 - $3.63

Previous Close

$3.7

52 week low / high

$2.69 - $3.96

Percent off 52 week high

-11.36%

SGAMY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SGAMY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

SGAMY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SGAMY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2006-09-27

$0.06378

2006-03-28

$0.04984

2005-09-27

$0.08406

SGAMY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SGAMY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SGAMY

Stock not rated.

SGAMY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.84%

2.01%

3years

SGAMY

SGAMY

SGAMY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SGAMY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

SGAMY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0457

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0461

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0439

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

2018-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0456

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0444

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-29

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0450

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

2017-06-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0436

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-30

2016-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0455

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

2016-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0406

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-30

2015-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0404

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

2015-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0420

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-29

2014-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0490

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-28

2014-06-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0486

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-27

2013-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0489

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0607

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-27

2012-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0628

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-29

2012-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0641

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-29

2011-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0615

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0593

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

2010-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0410

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0424

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-29

2009-12-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0389

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0400

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-29

2008-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0355

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-28

2008-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0669

Unknown

Unknown

2007-09-28

2007-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0614

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-30

2007-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0638

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-12-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0498

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0841

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-12-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

SGAMY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X