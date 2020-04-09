Best Dividend Stocks
Sodexo - ADR

Stock

SDXAY

Price as of:

$15.64 +1.66 +11.87%

Industry

Other

SDXAY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.58%

Average Yield: N/A

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.64

Paid Annually

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

86.17%

EPS $0.74

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SDXAY DARS™ Rating

SDXAY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.64

Quote Time

Today's Volume

37,800

Open Price

$15.4

Day's Range

$15.23 - $16.21

Previous Close

$13.98

52 week low / high

$10.15 - $23.91

Percent off 52 week high

-34.59%

SDXAY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SDXAY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SDXAY

Compare SDXAY to Popular Screens

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

SDXAY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SDXAY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-30

$0.639595

2019-01-30

$0.629997

2018-02-01

$0.68189

2017-02-03

$0.512214

2016-02-05

$0.492668

2015-01-26

$0.4066242

2014-01-30

$0.4376786

2013-01-25

$0.4299136

2012-01-27

$0.380838

2011-01-28

$0.3664466

2010-01-29

$0.3463294

2009-01-23

$0.325801

2008-01-30

$0.33511

2007-02-07

$0.248788

2006-03-02

$0.154286

SDXAY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SDXAY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SDXAY

Stock not rated.

SDXAY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.68%

1.52%

0years

SDXAY

News
SDXAY

Research
SDXAY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SDXAY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

SDXAY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6396

Unknown

2020-01-30

2020-01-31

2020-02-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6300

Unknown

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6819

Unknown

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5122

Unknown

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-02-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4927

Unknown

2016-02-05

2016-02-09

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4066

Unknown

2015-01-26

2015-01-28

2015-02-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4377

Unknown

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4299

Unknown

2013-01-25

2013-01-29

2013-02-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3808

Unknown

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3664

Unknown

2011-01-28

2011-02-01

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3463

Unknown

2010-01-29

2010-02-02

2010-03-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3258

Unknown

2009-01-23

2009-01-27

2009-02-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3351

Unknown

2008-01-30

2008-02-01

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2488

Unknown

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-03-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1543

Unknown

2006-03-02

2006-03-06

2006-04-05

Income

Regular

Annual

SDXAY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

