Global X SuperDividend Emerg Mkts ETF

Stock

SDEM

Price as of:

$13.78 +0.06 +0.44%

Industry

Other

SDEM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.14%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.98

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

SDEM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.78

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,300

Open Price

$13.76

Day's Range

$13.74 - $13.78

Previous Close

$13.72

52 week low / high

$12.1 - $14.64

Percent off 52 week high

-5.87%

SDEM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SDEM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks
Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

* Length of trade is estimated using the

SDEM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SDEM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-04

$0.0815

2019-11-05

$0.0815

2019-10-03

$0.0815

2019-09-05

$0.0765

2019-08-05

$0.0715

2019-07-03

$0.0715

2019-06-05

$0.0687

2019-05-03

$0.0687

2019-04-03

$0.0715

2019-03-05

$0.0743

2019-02-05

$0.0743

2018-12-28

$0.0743

2018-12-06

$0.0743

2018-11-05

$0.072

2018-10-03

$0.0697

2018-09-06

$0.0697

2018-08-03

$0.0674

2018-07-05

$0.0674

2018-06-05

$0.0674

2018-05-03

$0.0674

2018-04-04

$0.0674

2018-03-05

$0.0674

2018-02-05

$0.0674

2017-12-28

$0.162862

2017-12-01

$0.0674

2017-11-01

$0.0652

2017-10-02

$0.0627

2017-09-01

$0.0575

2017-08-01

$0.0575

2017-07-03

$0.0575

2017-06-01

$0.0575

2017-05-01

$0.0575

2017-04-03

$0.0575

2017-03-01

$0.0575

2017-02-01

$0.055

2016-12-28

$0.141561

2016-12-01

$0.05

2016-11-01

$0.05

2016-10-03

$0.05

2016-09-01

$0.05

2016-08-01

$0.05

2016-07-01

$0.05

2016-06-01

$0.05

2016-05-02

$0.055

2016-04-01

$0.06

2016-03-01

$0.065

2016-02-01

$0.0725

2015-12-29

$0.112676

2015-12-01

$0.0725

2015-11-02

$0.0775

2015-10-01

$0.0825

2015-09-01

$0.0825

2015-08-03

$0.0825

2015-07-01

$0.0825

2015-06-01

$0.0825

2015-05-01

$0.0785

SDEM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SDEM

Stock not rated.

SDEM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.54%

17.58%

2years

SDEM

SDEM

SDEM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SDEM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

SDEM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0815

2019-12-03

2019-12-04

2019-12-05

2019-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

2019-11-06

2019-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

2019-10-04

2019-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2019-09-04

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-06

2019-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

2019-07-05

2019-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0687

2019-06-04

2019-06-05

2019-06-06

2019-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0687

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-05-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2019-04-02

2019-04-03

2019-04-04

2019-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

2019-03-04

2019-03-05

2019-03-06

2019-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

2019-02-04

2019-02-05

2019-02-06

2019-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

2018-12-06

2018-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-06

2018-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0697

2018-10-02

2018-10-03

2018-10-04

2018-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0697

2018-09-05

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-06

2018-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-06

2018-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-05

2018-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-06

2018-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-06

2018-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1629

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0652

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0627

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1416

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1127

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-12

Initial

Regular

Monthly

SDEM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

