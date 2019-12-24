Best Dividend Stocks
Sands China Ltd - ADR

Stock

SCHYY

Price as of:

$51.36 +0.6 +1.18%

Industry

Other

SCHYY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.74%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.46

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


SCHYY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$51.36

Quote Time

Today's Volume

32,200

Open Price

$51.27

Day's Range

$50.99 - $51.36

Previous Close

$50.76

52 week low / high

$41.46 - $56.1

Percent off 52 week high

-8.45%

SCHYY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SCHYY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SCHYY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SCHYY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-29

$1.229582

2019-02-01

$1.211299

2018-05-30

$1.224453

2018-01-31

$1.21541

2017-05-30

$1.232018

2017-02-02

$1.225493

2016-05-27

$1.238709

2016-02-03

$1.223418

2015-06-18

$1.239964

2015-02-06

$1.226348

2014-06-03

$1.059405

2014-02-07

$1.121018

2013-06-03

$0.800679

2013-02-12

$0.813635

2012-06-04

$0.697201

2012-02-09

$0.697832

SCHYY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SCHYY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SCHYY

Stock not rated.

SCHYY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.04%

0.79%

0years

SCHYY

SCHYY

SCHYY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SCHYY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

SCHYY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.2296

Unknown

2019-05-29

2019-05-30

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2113

Unknown

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-03-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2245

Unknown

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2154

Unknown

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-03-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2320

Unknown

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2255

Unknown

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

2017-03-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2387

Unknown

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2234

Unknown

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-03-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2400

Unknown

2015-06-18

2015-06-22

2015-07-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2263

Unknown

2015-02-06

2015-02-10

2015-03-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0594

Unknown

2014-06-03

2014-06-05

2014-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1210

Unknown

2014-02-07

2014-02-11

2014-03-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8007

Unknown

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8136

Unknown

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-03-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6972

Unknown

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6978

Unknown

2012-02-09

2012-02-13

2012-03-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

SCHYY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

